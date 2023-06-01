Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Confirm They Were Never Paid for Any of Their Time on Reality TV — ‘No Check, No Cash, No Nothing’

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are exposing all of their family’s dirty secrets in the new documentary, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. At the forefront of their revelations is the astonishing extent of Jim Bob Duggar’s control over every facet of his children’s lives, including their financial affairs.

In the telling documentary, Jill and Derick confirmed that they never got paid for their time on reality TV. Instead, all of the money from the shows went to Jim Bob, giving him ultimate control over his family’s financial future.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard confirm they never got paid for reality TV appearances

Derick and Jill have not been shy about exposing Jim Bob’s shady ways in recent years. And the Counting On couple isn’t pulling any punches in the new documentary.

In the docuseries, premiering June 2 on Amazon Prime, Jill bravely delved into the depths of her parents’ exploitation and manipulation. This includes revealing the extent to which they used her, all in the name of financial gain.

One striking example Jill shared was when her father approached her to sign a document just a day before her wedding. With everyone caught up in the whirlwind of wedding preparations, Jill had no inkling of what the document entailed.

Little did she realize, it was a contract binding her to the reality show for the next five years of her life. Furthermore, Jill confirmed that neither she nor Derick received any form of payment from Jim Bob for their appearances on the Duggar family’s reality series.

“No check, no cash, no nothing. For 7 ½ years of my adult life, I was never paid,” Jill revealed.

Jill Duggar sets the record straight in an explosive new documentary

With Jim Bob controlling the purse strings, it’s no surprise that Jill and Derick wanted out. Although the two agreed to appear in Counting On, they ultimately left the reality series in 2017.

Jill and Derick have been outspoken against the Duggars since their departure. The former is featured heavily in the Amazon documentary, and Counting On fans might want to brace themselves for some shocking revelations.

As far as Jill is concerned, she is tired of watching silently from the sidelines. In the trailer for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jill makes it clear that she’s ready to come clean about her family’s dark past.

“There’s a story that’s going to be told. And I would rather be the one telling it,” Jill states in the trailer.

Jill and Derick have three children together: Israel David, Samuel Scott, and Frederick “Freddy” Michael. 19 Kids and Counting ran for 7 seasons starting in 2008, while Counting On had 11 seasons beginning in 2015.

A closer look at ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’

Amazon’s limited series, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, will unveil the truths lurking beneath the façade of America’s beloved mega-family of reality TV. Aside from Jill and Derick’s claims, the series sheds light on the radical organization behind the Duggars: The Institute in Basic Life Principles.

The IBLP, a radical religious group, has greatly shaped the highly conservative values Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar teach their children. The new series even claims that the group’s founder, Bill Gothard, had a pretty dark goal for his organization.

As one person claims in the trailer, Gothard wanted to transform every father into a cult leader and every household into an isolated entity. Based on Jim Bob’s behavior, it’s safe to say that he achieved his goal.

The Duggars have yet to comment on Jill and Derick’s explosive interview in the docuseries, which premieres on Amazon Prime June 2.