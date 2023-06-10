Jill Duggar’s Book, ‘Counting the Cost,’ Given New, Earlier Release Date

Jill Dillard took to Instagram on June 10 to share some exciting news. The author will release her upcoming book, Counting the Cost, earlier than expected. Initially, the book, published under the name Jill Duggar, was set to hit shelves in January 2024. Strong interest in the release has led to a pushed-up release date. Instead of waiting for the new year, Jill’s followers will be able to get their hands on the memoir on Sept. 12, 2023.

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard appear in the Prime Video docuseries ‘Shiny Happy People’ | Amazon Content Services LLC

What is ‘Counting the Costs’ about?

Jill Dillard is technically already a published author. Back in 2014, when the Duggar family was at the height of their popularity, Jill penned a book with her sisters. Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo, and Jana Duggar all authored the book. Growing Up Duggar was a sanitized version of what it was like growing up inside a supersized family. The book also touched on faith, courtship, and romance. Growing Up Duggar was published before Josh Duggar’s scandals came to light.

Counting the Cost promises to be nothing like Growing up Duggar. The book will take a deep dive into what life was like behind the scenes for Jill and her siblings, some of whom have balked at the family’s ultra-conservative teachings, too. The book is also expected to cover Jill’s involvement in Counting On and her estrangement from the Duggar family.

Jill isn’t the first Duggar to write a book

Jill isn’t the first Duggar to write a book, but this might be the first true tell-all project. Aside from the Duggar daughter’s non-fiction offering, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have published books, too. More recently, in January 2023, Jinger Vuolo published a memoir titled Becoming Free Indeed. While the book’s title made it feel like it would be a tell-all, it was more about theology and her faith.

Jinger, who now lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two daughters, doesn’t follow her parent’s strict dress and parenting guidelines. The physical space has given her some emotional space, too. Still, she doesn’t seem particularly interested in rocking the boat. Jinger’s book went to great lengths not to portray Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar in a negative light.

It seems unlikely that Jill will do the same. After leaving the Duggar family’s show Counting On in 2017, Jill became largely estranged from her parents. She’s spoken out against her famous family in recent months and appeared in the Amazon docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. Jill is the one Duggar who seems to have gone completely rogue. If her book is anything like her appearance in the bombshell docuseries, we have a feeling that secrets will be spilled.