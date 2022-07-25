Jillian Harris Said She Remortgaged Her House’ Ahead of Her Apppearance on ‘The Bachelor’

Jillian Harris appeared on the 13th season of The Bachelor, coming in as a runner-up. The following year, she appeared on The Bachelorette as the lead, choosing Ed Swiderski as her leading man. The show helped Harris launch her career, and she’s appeared on multiple reality TV shows since. Harris has shared a fair bit about her time on the series and what she invested just to get a shot at receiving a rose.

Jillian Harris spent $8,000 on clothes and remortgaged her house ahead of her appearance on ‘The Bachelor’

When Harris appeared on The Bachelor in 2009, she invested a fair bit of money in getting the ball rolling. In a 2016 blog post, she revealed that she had remortgaged her home and spent $8,000 on clothing before entering the mansion. According to the blog post, contestants have been spending more money to look good on camera since her season. Some contestants have spent $40,000 on clothing to appear on the show. According to several sources, contestants are also responsible for their hair and makeup.

Jillian Harris and Ashley Rosenbaum | John Fleenor via Getty Images

Harris’ investment didn’t end with her finding love. She was passed up on The Bachelor, and while she became engaged to Swiderski after The Bachelorette, things didn’t work out. They called things off in 2010. Harris is currently in a long-term relationship. She is now engaged and shares two children with her fiance.

‘The Bachelor’ provides some clothing, but not enough for the season

Harris revealed that it isn’t out of the ordinary for a contestant on the show to spend far more than they make on clothing. Fans have long assumed that the production company provides the contestants with their clothing, but that’s not the case. At least, it wasn’t the case when Harris appeared on the show.

According to her blog post, the production company provided a “goodie bag” at the start of filming. The bag contained a few clothing items that contestants were expected to wear, but the contestants were responsible for their own wardrobe. She revealed that the “goodie bag” wasn’t exactly packed, and more often than not, the clothing didn’t fit the majority of contestants.

Do ‘The Bachelor’ contestants receive any type of compensation?

When the love of your life is the prize, what is money? According to Men’s Health, contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette receive no monetary compensation for their time on the show. The production company foots the bill for food and travel and puts the contestants up in a mansion during filming, but no money is exchanged.

Jillian Harris, Melissa Rycroft, Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney | Kevin Casey via Getty Images

The actual bachelor or bachelorette for a season is compensated for their time. They are not paid nearly as much as you probably think, though. According to the publication, the going rate for the show’s star is $100,000. Some leads have reportedly negotiated for more. The amount leads are paid has steadily risen as the show became more popular.

