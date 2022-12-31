How Jim Carrey Avenged Cameron Diaz After Chris Isaak Forcibly Kissed Her

One of the biggest comedies of the ’90s was The Mask, starring Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz. The hit film gave both young actors‘ careers a huge boost. Carrey even earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role. The 1994 movie also led to a lasting friendship between its co-stars. And at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards, Carrey solidified their bond by avenging Diaz after the singer Chris Isaak forcibly kissed her on stage.

What happened between Cameron Diaz and Chris Isaak?

Lauren Holly, Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz, and Chris Isaak at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards | Ke.Mazur/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc.

Decades before the Me Too movement, viewers witnessed a shocking moment at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards. The incident recently resurfaced on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Diaz and Isaak were presenting the Best Kiss award. The “Wicked Game” singer put his arm around her and leaned in. She pulled away and raised her arm to block him. Isaak then said, “Come here, baby.”

Diaz continued speaking her lines and introduced the award, even when Isaak grabbed her wrist. She repeated to the audience that the kisses nominated for the award happened “on the director’s say-so,” seemingly hinting that Isaak’s advances were not welcome.

As Diaz continued leaning away from him, Isaak said, “Excuse me,” stepped in front of her, and forcibly kissed her. Then he made the cringeworthy comment, “I knew you’d come around.”

Even the audience looked uncomfortable.

Jim Carrey hilariously avenged Cameron Diaz by giving Chris Issak a taste of his own medicine

Revisit the Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz hit "The Mask" 25 years after it first premiered: https://t.co/omB2n31xkN pic.twitter.com/na92sRDpfX — Variety (@Variety) July 30, 2019

The winners of the Best Kiss award that year happened to be Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly for Dumb and Dumber.

So Carrey took the opportunity to exact revenge on the singer. As he walked onto the stage to accept the award, The Mask star embraced Isaak.

Although the footage doesn’t show Carrey kissing the singer, it appears he did. As Carrey walks away, a flustered-looking Isaak turns and wipes his mouth.

Since the video has resurfaced, fans have speculated that Carrey planted a smooch in retaliation for Isaak’s unwanted kiss.

The ‘Ace Ventura’ star recently decried the Will Smith Oscars slap

Years later, Jim Carrey voiced his opinion about another notorious awards show incident.

Many cringeworthy moments have happened at awards shows over the years. The most recent occurred at the 2022 Academy Awards when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.

Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, that the Kind Richard star didn’t appreciate. So the actor marched onto the stage and smacked the comedian.

Later that evening, Smith won the Best Actor Oscar. He received a standing ovation, prompting outrage.

The audience’s reaction particularly horrified Carrey. “I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse,” he told CBS Mornings. “It really felt like, ‘Oh, this is a really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore.”

He added, “It came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated. I wish him the best — I really do. I don’t have anything against Will Smith. He’s done great things. But that was not a good moment. It cast a pall over everybody’s shining moment.”

The Ace Ventura: Pet Detective star has no problem saying or doing what he thinks is right.