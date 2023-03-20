Jimi Hendrix Once Praised The Beatles by Insulting The Monkees

In the classic rock era of the 1960s-1970s, many artists were not afraid to bash others publicly. Jimi Hendrix was somebody who never hesitated to share his brutally honest opinions. During one interview, Jimi Hendrix praised The Beatles and insulted The Monkees in the same quote.

Jimi Hendrix honored The Beatles by covering ‘Sgt. Pepper’s

Jimi Hendrix was an American guitar prodigy who caught the attention of The Beatles in the 1960s. Hendrix journeyed over to the U.K. to perform in London in 1967. The performance took place a week after the release of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Still, the “Purple Haze” singer was able to learn the title track and performed a cover of it.

Unbeknownst to him, Paul McCartney was in attendance. In Barry Miles’ biography Many Years From Now, McCartney recalled being blown away by his rendition of the song and that he promptly learned the track.

“It’s still obviously a shining memory for me because I admired him so much anyway. He was so accomplished,” McCartney said. “To think that that album had meant so much to him as to actually do it by the Sunday night, three days after the release. He must have been so into it because normally it might take a day for rehearsal, and then you might wonder whether you’d put it in, but he just opened with it.”

Hendrix trashed The Monkees while complimenting the British band

The Beatles were a dominant force in the music industry in the 1960s. No band, British or American, had the same level of success that they did. In a 1967 interview with Steve Baker, Jimi Hendrix was asked his thoughts on the recent music by The Beatles. He had only nice things to say about the fab four but bashed The Monkees in the same quote, saying America had better musical acts to offer.

“They’re one group that you can’t really put down because they’re just too much. And it’s so embarrassing, man, when America is sending over the Monkees – oh, God, that kills me!” Hendrix said. “I’m so embarrassed that America could be so stupid as to make somebody like that. They could have at least done it with a group that has something to offer. They got groups in the States starving to death trying to get breaks, and then these fairies come up.”

Despite his public hatred toward the band, Hendrix still opened for The Monkees. However, things didn’t go well, and Hendrix stopped being the opening act after a few shows.

America Had Many Fantastic Rock Bands to Counter the British Invasion

The British Invasion took over the music industry in the 1960s, with bands like The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks, and Pink Floyd. While Jimi Hendrix wasn’t happy with The Monkees representing America, which is subjective, the U.S. still produced several legendary rock bands in the 1960s, including The Beach Boys, The Doors, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and The Byrds.

Despite Hendrix’s hatred, The Monkees were still a successful band, with three No. 1 songs: “Daydream Believer”, “I’m a Believer”, and “Last Train to Clarksville”. The guitarists’ words were harsh, but everyone is entitled to their opinion.