Jimi Hendrix Reportedly Pretended to Be Gay to Get out of Vietnam War

Jimi Hendrix only served in the Vietnam War for about 13 months because of his early discharge. The reasoning behind this discharge, however, was reportedly due to “homosexual tendencies” exhibited by the “All Along the Watchtower” guitarist. Here’s what we know about this musician and his feelings about the Vietnam War.

Jimi Hendrix is the American guitarist behind ‘All Along the Watchtower’ and ‘Purple Haze’

Jimi Hendrix, real name James Marshall Hendrix, is an award-winning songwriter and one of the most influential guitar players of all time. He released songs “All Along The Watchtower,” “Purple Haze,” “Freedom,” “Crosstown Traffic,” and “Dolly Dagger.”

In the 1990s, he was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Aside from his music career, Hendrix served in the Vietnam War. He served for 13 months after having the option of going to war or going to jail, and although his contract was for three years, he was discharged early.

Jimi Hendrix was discharged from the Vietnam War because of ‘homosexual tendencies’

According to Today, the Room Full of Mirrors biography by Charles R. Cross illuminates the reasoning behind Hendrix’s military discharge. While the musician attributed his leave to a broken ankle due to a parachute jump, medical records suggest otherwise.

The article states, “in regular visits to the base psychiatrist at Fort Campbell, Ky., in spring 1962, Hendrix complained that he was in love with one of his squad mates and that he had become addicted to masturbating. Finally, Capt. John Halbert recommended him for discharge, citing his ‘homosexual tendencies.’”

The biography author stated that Hendrix’s history with women suggests he might’ve been lying about his sexuality. As an “avowed anti-communist,” this artist’s primary concern was playing music.

Around the same time, conversations regarding civil rights and sexual politics emerged throughout the United States. Hendrix addressed United States conflicts while performing at Woodstock, breaking into a 3-minute, 46-second version of the national anthem. The artist also wrote the protest song “Machine Gun,” performed live in New York City during the 1970s.

Bruce Springsteen was drafted in the Vietnam War — and didn’t serve

Hendrix wouldn’t be the only artist who dodged the Vietnam War. To get out of military service, Springsteen reportedly pretended to be on LSD. Although the songwriter was drafted, never served. The “Born in the U.S.A.’ singer’s life was deeply impacted by war, with his father previously serving in World War II.

“So, perhaps, I felt guilty about that later on,” Springsteen told Tom Hanks at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. “I had friends who went. I had friends who went and died. I had friends later on who were seriously hurt.”

According to We Are the Mighty, some musicians who served in the United States military include Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Shaggy. Music by Hendrix is available on most major streaming platforms.

