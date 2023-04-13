Jimi Hendrix Was Deeply Inspired By This Gospel Legend

Classic rock fans are always interested to learn where their favorite musicians found the inspiration to make their own music. After all, art of all kinds is cyclical, with each subsequent generation absorbing and learning from what came before. So it’s fascinating to consider the legacy of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who inspired Jimi Hendrix — considered one of the best guitarists of all time — to pursue music.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe inspired many early rock and roll stars, including Jimi Hendrix

Among his influences, Hendrix counted Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Widely considered the “Godmother of Rock and Roll,” Tharpe gained mainstream attention in the 1930s and 1940s with her gospel music. In particular, her music attracted attention for incorporating electric guitar. Her signature blend of spiritual and secular techniques set Tharpe apart from her peers.

From childhood and into her adult life, Tharpe devoted her life to music. She released her first album, the aptly titled Gospel Songs, in 1947. Tharpe went out to put out another eight albums during her lifetime. And Tharpe’s live performances — in particular her 1964 European tour with Muddy Waters — had a profound impact on up-and-coming artists both of the time and since, including Hendrix himself.

Jimi Hendrix said he wanted to learn to play guitar like her one day

Although she died in 1973, Tharpe’s music has extended her musical legacy far beyond her own life. Her genre-blending of gospel, blues, and rock and roll has since been identified as a major influence on a wide range of artists, including Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Chuck Berry, Eric Clapton, and Etta James. Hendrix also greatly admired her work as he developed his own voice.

According to Seattle Rep, Hendrix was among the many, many artists who were impacted by Tharpe’s skill with her Gibson Les Paul guitar. In particular, he was inspired by her guitar distortion technique. And Hendrix was even reportedly quoted as saying he wanted to play just like her. Of course, Hendrix, in turn, became an influence on other artists, just as Tharpe was to him.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe was featured in an Oscar-nominated movie

Tharpe’s contribution to rock and roll history might be vastly under-recognized. But at least the woman herself was recently referenced in a major Hollywood movie. In director Baz Luhrman’s Oscar-nominated 2022 film Elvis, musician Yola makes her acting debut as Tharpe. The movie tells a stylized account of Elvis Presley’s (Austin Butler) rise to fame and fall from grace.

Although Tharpe only makes a minor appearance in the film’s story, Elvis does acknowledge Presley’s admiration for her music. And Yola — a Grammy-nominated artist herself — certainly does Tharpe justice. Perhaps Elvis can spread awareness of Tharpe’s remarkable career and her impact on Hendrix and generations of other musicians since then.

