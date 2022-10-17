Jin Announced He Will Release A Single Album During BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ Busan Concert

On Oct. 15, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS held a concert called WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN. During the concert, Jin of BTS announced that he will be releasing a single album sometime in the near future.

Jin of BTS | Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jin of BTS is releasing a single album

BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN was free for fans to attend and watch online. Not only was the concert filled with great performances, but Jin also made a special announcement.

“And here’s something to share with you. I have a new album coming out. It’s not that big of a deal. It’s just a single,” Jin told fans while on stage.

He continued, “I was able to collaborate with someone that I really adore. I have a lot of contents to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

RELATED: BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’ Concert Is Available on Disney+

After the concert, Jin posted a message on Weverse for fans to read, and he once again referenced his upcoming music.

“Everyone, I had so much fun today. I’m so happy that my life is with you. I was nervous, laughed, and choked up. I’m so happy that it’s a concert. It hasn’t been that long since the concert ended, but I miss you already,” Jin wrote on Weverse according to an English translation.

The BTS singer continued, “We have a lot to talk about. We’ll be back on Weverse Live on the day of the album release.”

The members of BTS have been focusing on solo promotions

While BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN was a concert with all seven members of BTS, the members announced in June that they plan to focus on solo music projects.

J-Hope was the first BTS member to start solo promotions. In July, the rapper released a solo album called Jack In The Box and then headlined Lollapalooza 2022.

RELATED: Album Review: J-Hope of BTS Embraces and Defies Expectations With ‘Jack in the Box’

Since announcing a focus on individual music pursuits, multiple members of BTS have collaborated with other artists.

Charlie Puth released “Left and Right” featuring Jungkook, Benny Blanco released “Bad Decisions” with Snoop Dogg and Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, Balming Tiger released “Sexy Nukim” featuring RM, and Crush released “Rush Hour” with J-Hope.

It looks like Jin will be the next BTS member to explore solo music with a single album release.

What songs did BTS perform at their Busan concert?

At BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN, BTS performed 19 songs including the three new songs from their 2022 anthology album Proof: “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” “For Youth,” and “Run BTS.”

The full setlist for the band’s concert can be viewed below.

BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN setlist:

“MIC Drop”

“Run BTS”

“Run”

“Save Me”

“00:00 (Zero O’Clock)”

“Butterfly”

“UGH!”

“BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER”

“Dynamite”

“Boy With Luv”

“Butter”

“Ma City”

“Dope”

“FIRE”

“IDOL”

“EPILOGUE: Young Forever”

“For Youth”

“Spring Day”

“Yet To Come”

RELATED: BTS: Why Jimin Went to See J-Hope Perform Lollapalooza 2022 in Person