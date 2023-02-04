Jin Will ‘Occasionally’ Update the Other BTS Member in the Group Chat

Worldwide Handsome Jin began his military service, still finding time to post a Weverse picture and message the other BTS members in their group chat. Here’s what Jungkook, J-Hope, and V said about the oldest BTS member.

BTS’ Jin enlisted in the South Korean military in December 2022

Jin of boy band BTS attends during the ‘Emergency Declaration’ VIP Screening at COEX Mega Box | Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty Images

Worldwide Handsome Jin is the oldest BTS member, appearing in the vocal line and recently releasing “The Astronaut.” Shortly after his December Birthday, this idol began his mandatory military service for South Korea.

“Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army….,” a BIGHIT MUSIC statement read. “We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time.”

Jin, real name Kim Seokjin, updated ARMYs on his service — sharing a picture of his short hair on Weverse. In the weeks since his enlistment, the other BTS members revealed they still chat with Jin (and they have a group chat).

Jin updates the other BTS members in their group chat — ‘occasionally,’ according to Jungkook

Even if Jin is away from ARMYs, other BTS members recently spent time with fans online. That includes the youngest member of the group, Jungkook, who answered questions about Jin’s military service.

“Jin hyung,” Jungkook said during a live stream, according to a Twitter translation. “I think Jin hyung’s been well. He occasionally sends a message in the group chat.”

Other BTS members updated ARMYs about Jin’s well-being. During V’s live stream, he revealed that Jin sometimes “pops up” to say hello to the K-pop group. J-Hope also mentioned the eldest member during a V Live.

“Jin hyung, our oldest hyung, went to the military,” J-Hope said, according to the same fan translation. “Actually, yesterday at night I got a message from him saying ‘J-Hope, answer my call’ and I was like ‘I didn’t know it was your number’ and it was so nice to hear his voice.”

Will the other BTS members enlist in the military?

After a long debate regarding idols being exempt from mandatory military service, South Korea definitively decided BTS, and other future K-pop performers to come, will still enlist and serve. (Some residents are exempt from conscription due to contributions to their country, including Olympic athletes.)

That means Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will enlist in the South Korean military after Jin. According to Forbes, the seven performers are expected to reunite around 2025.

In the meantime, BTS members pursued solo projects, with RM releasing Indigo in December 2022. J-Hope performed “= (Equal Sign),” “Chicken Noodle Soup,” and “Butter (Holiday Remix),” in New York City for New Year’s Eve. For the 2023 Grammy Awards, BTS earned a nomination for their collaboration with Coldplay — “My Universe.”