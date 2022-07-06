Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Just Announced Another New Business Venture

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo have announced another new business venture that will see the reality tv stars, most recently of TLC’s Counting On, connecting with fans regularly.

What is their latest joint project, and where can their followers go to get involved in it? And what other career endeavors have the couple taken on together?

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s relationship

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo began dating in 2016 after her family gained fame on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting. She is the sixth child in the brood.

Her father, Jim Bob Duggar, had her would-be-boyfriends complete a 50-question survey before dating. Jeremy opened up about passing the “intense” test. “… I was actually pretty eager to fill it out and say, ‘OK, look, this is a good opportunity for them to get to know me,’” he told Us Weekly.

Jinger didn’t seem to mind, either, even if others might. She explained that the step her father took was helpful in their unique family situation. Some suitors had the wrong intentions for her and her sisters, hoping to get on television by dating one of them. So, the process seemed to help weed out some who weren’t serious.

After the ups and downs of a whirlwind courtship and engagement announcement in July 2016, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo married in November of that same year. Then, they moved to California and took on a different lifestyle than in the home where she grew up. For instance, she now listens to modern music and wears skinny jeans.

The Vuolos are also parents and have two daughters, Felicity and Evangeline.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s latest business venture is an email newsletter

Fans hoping to stay in the know about what the couple’s up to can sign up to receive updates straight from Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. In a video shared on Instagram, Jinger said, “Just wanted to jump on here and let you guys know that we just created an email newsletter.”

She shared that those who subscribe will “be the first to know what projects [they’re] doing and even get sneak peeks at what’s happening” in their lives.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s other joint business ventures include a book and podcast

Jinger Duggar Recalls the Moment Brother Josh's Past Molestation Scandal Was Made Public in 2015 pic.twitter.com/0DYm6M65HN — People (@people) May 5, 2021

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo took on several business ventures before launching their newsletter. So this is only the latest way they’ve allowed fans a view inside their lives after both TLC shows focusing on the Duggar family were canceled. First, they released a co-memoir in 2021. It’s called The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God.

Following the success of that book, the couple started a podcast on Apple, also called The Hope We Hold. And they released a children’s book called You Can Shine So Bright! in 2022. It’s a picture book to “help little ones learn to live by faith and love others well.”

RELATED: Jinger Duggar’s Husband Says Josh Duggar Deserves ‘Eternal Punishment,’ Seemingly Calls Out Anna Duggar