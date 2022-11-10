Jinger Duggar’s New Book Won’t Be the ‘Counting On’ Tell-All Some Are Hoping For

Jinger Duggar is sharing the story of her evolving faith in an upcoming book. In Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger will recount how “she began to question the unhealthy ideology of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ.” But Duggar family followers hoping that the former Counting On star will spill all of her conservative family’s dirty secrets are likely to be disappointed. She’s made it clear that the book – which is due out in early 2023 – is not a tell-all.

Jinger Duggar’s book will explore how she came to reject IBLP teachings

Jinger Duggar talked about her new book and why she decided to open up about her faith in a YouTube video. The 28-year-old mom of two revealed that she’d been thinking about telling her story since 2017. That was the year she and her husband Jeremy Vuolo attended an Institute in Basic Life Principles conference in Big Sandy, Texas.

Jinger’s family had been active in the IBLP for years. But she’d begun to notice that some old friends were drifting away both from the movement and Christianity in general. Soon, she began to hear disturbing stories about IBLP leader Bill Gothard. (Gothard has been accused of abusing multiple young women, according to NBC News.) Eventually, she herself began to question the faith of her childhood. Now, she wants to share her story with others who’ve had a similar experience.

“If you’ve been hurt by the teachings of Bill Gothard, or any religious leader who claimed to speak for God but didn’t, I wrote this for you,” Jinger said.

‘Becoming Free Indeed’ isn’t a tell-all, the ex-‘Counting On’ star says

Becoming Free Indeed is “an invitation into my life,” Jinger said. It will include “stories that nobody saw when the TV cameras were rolling.” But readers shouldn’t pick up the book expecting to learn all of the Duggar family’s secrets.

“I want you to know at the start of this book that it is not a tell-all about my family. This is a book about me and my spiritual journey,” she said.

Jinger insists her upcoming book isn’t about airing the family’s dirty laundry. But that doesn’t mean her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, aren’t worried about what she might reveal. A Duggar family insider told In Touch that they “fear the worst.” Jim Bob and Michelle are reportedly concerned about the stories their daughter could share “about their faith, raising their large family, and especially the dark Josh incident.” Jinger’s eldest brother Josh Duggar is currently serving time in federal prison on child pornography charges.

An upcoming Prime Video docuseries might reveal more of the Duggar family’s secrets

Jinger’s book might not be as juicy as some readers would like. It’s possible they’ll be more satisfied by an upcoming Amazon Studios docuseries about the connection between large reality TV families and the IBLP.

“On the heels of Josh Duggar’s explosive criminal trial, the untitled project will expose shocking connections between some of reality television’s large, most famous large families and The Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial fundamentalist organization and homeschooling empire,” according to a press release.

While Jinger’s book will be focused on her personal journey, it sounds like the documentary will shine a critical light on the Duggars, the Plaths of TLC’s Welcome to Plathville, and the Bates, who starred in the now-canceled Bringing Up Bates for UPtv. It’s possible it may be the exposé critics of the 19 Kids and Counting clan have long been waiting to see.

The docuseries is from the same team that created LuLaRich and Fyre Fraud. No release date for the series has been announced. However, Variety has reported it will likely hit Prime Video in late 2022 or early 2023.

Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith From Fear releases on January 31, 2023. It is available for pre-order now.

