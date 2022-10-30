Joanna and Chip Gaines Have Renovated Over 250 Homes in Waco, Texas

These days, Chip and Joanna Gaines seem to be everywhere in pop culture. However, there was a time when the two were just a young couple starting out in the world of home renovations. Chip Gaines, a contractor and business developer, and Joanna Gaines, a designer, launched their TV show on HGTV close to a decade ago.

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images

The couple quickly parlayed their skill at turning drab homes into stunners into a business empire. The two have stayed busy over the past few years, and as they revealed in a January 2022 interview, they have renovated around 200 homes in their community of Waco, Texas.

‘Fixer Upper’ debuted in 2013

Fixer Upper debuted in May 2013. Although it initially aired as a pilot, interest spiked in the attractive, funny couple, and just under one year later, the first full season started airing on HGTV. Over the years that followed, Fixer Upper grew more and more popular.

There’s a new way to watch #MagnoliaNetwork! Not only will you be able to see @chipgaines and @joannagaines on TV, @discoveryplus, and the #MagnoliaApp, but starting September 30, you can stream all seasons of #FixerUpper and select Magnolia originals on @hbomax! pic.twitter.com/dCQ23K7DVv — Magnolia Network (@magnolianetwork) August 4, 2022

Fans didn’t just want to watch the Gaines’ decorate homes, but they wanted their own houses to have that signature farmhouse-chic look. Joanna Gaines is widely credited with popularizing the modern farmhouse style that is so common these days.

The couple didn’t stop at a TV show. They have established a business empire with many successful merchandising deals and ventures – deals including a line of home decor at Target, several bestselling books, a lifestyle magazine, and a coffee shop in their hometown of Waco.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have renovated close to 200 homes in Waco

Our first ever Silos Baking Competition airs at 8/7c on @MagnoliaNetwork and @FoodNetwork—watch with us tonight! ? pic.twitter.com/5thp4zWVKm — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) June 12, 2022

Chip and Joanna Gaines have primarily kept their renovation and business efforts in Waco, Texas – work that has managed to drive a consistent stream of tourist activity to the community. The Gaines’ have a deep love for their community and have never stopped working to beautify the area. As they revealed in a January 2022 interview with Good Morning America, they still are actively involved in renovating homes in Waco.

“We did the math a couple years ago,” Joanna Gaines said, in response to a question about how many houses they’ve worked on in Waco and the surrounding Texas communities. “At that point, it was 250 to 300.” Safe to say, the Gaines’ have worked on even more than that now – and with Joanna Gaines’ love for decor and design, it doesn’t seem like the two will slow down anytime soon.

What are Chip and Joanna Gaines doing now?

Starting tomorrow, you can stream @magnolianetwork on HBO Max!



Select originals including Fixer Upper, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, Growing Floret, Family Dinner, Homegrown, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Maine Cabin Masters, and more coming soon. pic.twitter.com/WNM2tvEEKB — HBO Max (@hbomax) September 29, 2022

In 2019, just about two years after the final season of the original Fixer Upper aired, the Gaines announced that they would be launching a brand-new lifestyle network. Their latest venture, Magnolia Network, has proven to be one of their most successful, with new TV shows and brands introducing even more fans to the world of the Gaines family.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are also hard at work renovating a castle in Waco, a stately property that they first purchased in 2019. They are documenting the process in a show for Magnolia Network, titled Fixer Upper: Welcome Home – The Castle. For viewers, the new show is another exciting glimpse into the lives and creative process of America’s favorite home design duo.

Through it all, fans have remained invested in the Gaines family, turning to Chip and Joanna Gaines for inspiration and humor. Their loving relationship has often been laid bare before the cameras, but as the two have revealed in interviews over the years, they keep each other as the top priority and often utilize tools such as marriage counseling in order to keep their bond strong.

