Joanna Gaines Felt ‘Empty’ From Magnolia Accomplishments

Chip and Joanna Gaines attained fame thanks to HGTV’s Fixer Upper. And the couple’s since extensively grown their empire. Chip and Joanna are worth multimillions thanks to their renovations, rentals, markets, products, and network. But Joanna reflected on feeling “empty” despite all her accomplishments in her Magnolia business.

Do Chip and Joanna Gaines still own Magnolia?

Chip and Joanna Gaines would’ve never expected their Fixer Upper fame to catapult them to multimillion-dollar success. But before Fixer Upper, Waco History notes Joanna and Chip purchased the “Little Shop on Bosque” in 2003. This was their first stand-alone retail shop. They renovated the building together until eventually branching out into television. By 2013, they were filming with HGTV and attaining a broad fan base.

The couple became experts at home renovation but wanted to continue building their empire. They purchased the silos in Waco, Texas, which later became part of Magnolia Market. Today, Magnolia Market at the Silos serves as a Waco landmark.

Chip and Joanna expanded their Magnolia brand to real estate, home goods, and even their own network. The couple still owns the ever-expanding brand in 2022, though Discovery partially owns Magnolia Network now.

Joanna Gaines said she felt ’empty’ despite all of her business accomplishments

Not only have Chip and Joanna Gaines made incredible business strides since Fixer Upper, but they’ve also raised a family together. The couple has five children, and they juggle their multiple business ventures and renovation projects with raising their kids.

From the outside looking in, Joanna has it all. She has her family, her successful businesses, and wealth. But she revealed to USA Today that she felt “empty” despite her accomplishments. This emptiness led her to write her 2022 memoir.

“I think part of that led me to the journey of writing down my story and writing this book, because I was like, ‘Why am I feeling like I have everything I’ve ever wanted, but I’m feeling so empty?’” she noted.

In her memoir, The Stories We Tell, she further reflected on fearing the failure of Magnolia. “All these years I’ve thought, when Magnolia fails, I fail, and when I fail, it follows,” she wrote, according to Today. “In some ways, that reality has lessened what I’m willing to share with the world — the parts of me that want to learn what else I could grow to be, or, God forbid, the parts of me that aren’t so pretty.”

She also reflected on her obsession with perfectionism

Joanna Gaines admits to suffering from perfectionism, which certainly led to her feelings of anxiety and emptiness. “I was fearing a whole lot of things; failure, our future, what people would think,” she wrote in The Stories We Tell, according to Today. “I was exhausted by my own obsession with trying to hide our reality and keeping all the balls in the air.”

“I realized that I’d never felt so isolated, so alone, then when I was obsessing over making something go perfectly,” she continued.

Moving forward, Joanna aims to let go of her need for constant control and perfection. “I’m longing to have a seat at my own crowded table of expectations,” she added.

