Joanna Gaines Genius Quick Cooking Tip She’ll Likely Use This Christmas

Chip and Joanna Gaines attained fame from HGTV’s Fixer Upper. And the couple expanded their Magnolia empire into the world of cooking. Joanna has shared her easy cooking tips for busy families and has plenty of fantastic recipes for the holiday season. Here’s one quick tip she’ll more than likely use to feed her huge family for Christmas.

Joanna Gaines has this quick-cooking tip she’ll definitely use for Christmas

‘Fixer Upper’ star Joanna Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Chip and Joanna Gaines are known for flipping houses, but Joanna’s expanded into the kitchen. She’s not known for elaborate dishes, though. Instead, she hopes to provide easy, homecooked meals that her fans can whip up in a pinch.

According to Taste of Home, Joanna gives plenty of quick-cooking tips in her cookbook, Magnolia Table. One of her tips is to use store-bought refrigerated crescent rolls to jazz up any dish, like chicken pot pie. Home cooks could also use the crescent rolls to whip up fatayer — classic savory Lebanese meat pies. They were featured in Joanna’s first episode of Magnolia Table.

Along the same lines as the crescent rolls, Joanna also uses refrigerated biscuits. She recommends substituting fresh biscuits for packaged ones for savory, warm meals like chicken and dumplings.

When it comes to Christmas, Joanna’s busy ensuring her five kids have a magical morning opening gifts. And she likely doesn’t have time to make biscuits and rolls from scratch. There’s no doubt she’ll be taking her own advice and employing the use of refrigerated dough to spruce up her meals.

The ‘Fixer Upper’ star also loves making candy around the holidays

Christmas isn’t complete for the Fixer Upper family without holiday candy. Joanna Gaines has plenty of easy candy recipes she swears by.

According to Taste of Home, Joanna loves to make Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwiches dipped in chocolate. Home cooks with Ritz crackers, peanut butter, and chocolate can easily assemble this combo — just spread peanut butter between two Ritz crackers and dip the sandwich in melted chocolate.

Joanna also often makes Chip’s favorite holiday treat: chocolate peanut clusters. The entire recipe combines dry-roasted peanuts and melted chocolate on wax paper. The two ingredients meld together for the perfect snack.

Joanna’s also made holiday favorites like salted caramel peanut brittle, white chocolate peppermint bark, peanut butter balls, and old-fashioned caramels, all of which are available on her Magnolia blog.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have Christmas traditions they uphold every year

Chip and Joanna Gaines feed the family Christmas tree to their goats: https://t.co/sIHzW2DJkg pic.twitter.com/qxPudMYpMk — Southern Living (@Southern_Living) December 31, 2019

Christmas is the perfect time to eat tasty treats with family, and Chip and Joanna Gaines always make their holidays memorable. The Fixer Upper pair always hang stockings from the mantel and always have two Christmas trees in their home.

Country Living reports Joanna and Chip put one tree in their dining room and another in their living room. The dining room tree gets silver ornaments and lights, while the family tree is decked with love. The Gaines put handmade and personal ornaments on the family tree.

In 2018, Joanna and Chip had to move the family tree from the living room to their bedroom after they converted the living room into a nursery for baby Crew. “Truthfully, I was nervous the kids might be sad that things would look a little different this year,” Joanna wrote on Instagram. “I even asked them if we should combine the two trees into one for next year, but they all said they love it just the way it turned out.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.