Joanna Gaines Revealed Her Secret for Slowing Time to ‘Savor’ More Moments With Her Kids

Joanna Gaines is a busy star, but she’s also a mom who wants to make the most out of her time with her children. And she shared her secret for slowing moments down and truly savoring more of them, specifically regarding raising her offspring.

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Joanna and Chip Gaines share 5 kids

Chip and Joanna are parents to five kids, with the youngest, Crew, arriving in 2018. Their oldest son, Drake, was born in 2005 and is now in college. And Ella, Emmie, and Duke were all born in between them. The kids are already pretty famous themselves, as evidenced by the time an eager crowd swarmed Duke after he became separated from his dad.

As many parents might agree, watching children grow can be bittersweet. Sometimes, meeting milestones means reflecting on fleeting time and how much has gone by. And Joanna explained that’s something she’s experienced, especially when Drake started his last year of high school.

Joanna Gaines says being ‘intentional about what it is you do’ can help make more from your time

Before Drake went to college, Chip and Joanna got emotional about how far he had come to get there. And as he started his senior year of high school, they revealed they were “freaking out” about it.

While talking about their children getting older, Joanna told People, “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I remember him being a baby, and then how did this happen?'”

She explained that reflecting on the past made the couple want to make more from their moments with their kids. “So that’s where, for us, it’s like, how do you slow down time? Because we know time actually doesn’t slow down,” she shared.

But Joanna revealed her secret for getting more out of her time — living with intention. She explained, “When you choose, and you’re intentional about what it is you do during the day and how you spend your evenings, in some … unique way, you can actually slow time down and really savor those moments.”

So, with that in mind, Chip and Joanna set off into Drake’s senior year of high school to make the most of their moments with him. “That’s what we’re really wanting to do, is pay attention and say, ‘Hey, this last year we held it well and go on. Go on, young man. Go do something amazing,'” she said.

Chip Gaines has a slightly different approach to watching kids grow than Joanna Gaines

While chatting with People, Chip said Joanna had “been an emotional wreck” about Drake being a senior in high school. On the other hand, he thought it was a time to celebrate.

“I think like anything, we’ve done our job,” he explained. “And now with this little boy, man, whatever he is, it’s going to be exciting to see what he becomes and I think it’s healthy.”

He said of Joanna, “She sees Drake off to his first day of school, which in kindergarten, it makes sense that you get really emotional,” adding, “Your senior year, this is a celebratory moment.”

