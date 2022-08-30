Joanna Gaines Reveals a Surprising Favorite Spot in Her House Where She Can Be Her ‘Truest Self’

Joanna Gaines shared one of her favorite rooms in her house and it’s a bit unconventional. The Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines star explained that, amid the hum of her laundry room, she finds some peace in a place she said “lets me be my truest self.”

Joanna Gaines explained why her laundry room ‘lets me be my truest self’

On Aug. 28, Gaines took to Instagram to share a glimpse at a favorite room in her house. “I brought a table and chair into our laundry room a few years ago when I realized the place where I wash and fold may be one of my favorite spaces in our home,” she wrote in the caption.

“It seems like no matter what’s gone on out there, how loud the world gets, I can always come back to the familiar quiet in here: the swoosh of the wash, the rumble of the dryer, the piles undone at rest on the floor,” Gaines continued. “There is something about the ordinary, the profound absence of performance in this space that lets me be my truest self.”



She added, “So this is where I journal, where I’ll come to solve a problem, say a prayer, or simply sort my thoughts. And it was here that I wrote down a lot of my story — free from the noise and any expectations. Feeling grateful today for this space and what it helped shape. You can preorder my new book #TheStoriesWeTell at the link in profile.”

Gaines’ fans loved getting a peek inside her laundry room

Gaines’ fans loved seeing this special space, with comments on the Instagram post including, “Those simple places we retreat,” “I love this,” and “Beautiful and inspiring! The humdrum of life that can be so peaceful.”

One of her fans marveled, “Who would’ve thought a laundry room can give you inspiration, love it!!!”

Another person shared, “Every creative woman needs a respite, don’t we? A room that feels like a warm quiet hug where we can listen to and hear our own inner voice.”

Others said they loved seeing the peaceful room. Comments included, “So tranquil! Wish I had a space like this to escape to!” and “That’s the most peaceful, beautiful laundry room I’ve ever seen.”

Another fan wrote, “Same! I’ve spent so much time in ours today because it’s so peaceful and a little bit of an escape when everything else is drowned out — and the productivity is rewarding!”

Joanna Gaines has a lot of love for her kitchen, too

Not surprisingly, Gaines has also spoken fondly of her kitchen space in the past.

“It’s the heart of the home for me,” she explained to HGTV. “No matter how much is going on, I don’t feel overwhelmed because the palette is very clean and fresh. I love the farmhouse sink and looking out the window at the animals and cows while I work.”

Gaines noted, “When we renovated the house, we made sure we kept all the original molding and trim, flooring, and shiplap walls to preserve the character.”

