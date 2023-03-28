Joanna Gaines Says Romantic Dates With Chip Gaines Involve Business Talk: ‘There’s No Clocking Out’

HGTV fans know and love Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Fixer Upper couple came from humble beginnings and worked their way to superstardom thanks to reality TV and their ultra-successful Magnolia business. While Chip and Joanna make excellent business partners, they also make time to nourish their marriage. But Joanna said there have been times when their date nights involve business chat.

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines from ‘Fixer Upper’ | Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Chip and Joanna Gaines are known for Fixer Upper, and they also stay busy with their Magnolia businesses, Magnolia Network, castle renovations, and five kids. While many couples would struggle to find time for date nights, Chip and Joanna prioritize connecting with each other at least once a week. Because they spend plenty of alone time together, they also love spending holidays with their kids.

“Since Chip and I try to go on a date night once a week, we don’t feel the need to keep holidays like Valentine’s Day all to ourselves,” Joanna shared with Today. “We set the table fancy, we get all dressed up, and we serve a big, beautiful candlelight dinner. It’s our kids’ favorite, too.”

Chip and Joanna also discussed possibly adding more kids to the family. While Joanna seems done having children, Chip’s open to more. “When I’m 50, Chip’s going to want more kids,” Joanna told Today. “Just know, this is going to be the headline forever: ‘Jo’s pregnant. Again.’”

Joanna Gaines said romantic dates with Chip Gaines often involve talking about their business

Chip and Joanna Gaines love prioritizing alone time — but that alone time sometimes turns into business talk. While speaking to People, Joanna admitted it can be hard to turn off talking about their business endeavors.

“I think the challenge is it’s hard to shut off,” Joanna noted. “It’s hard to figure out the line of ‘Oh, that’s business. OK, this is marriage.’ It all kind of blurs.”

She then said that she and Chip tried to define what they’d talk about on their date nights. “We’ve tried to be like, ‘Let’s go on a date and not talk about business.’ So, we’d sit there and be like, ‘The garden is doing great today ….’ You had to exercise these new muscles. When we go on dates, sometimes we get energized by talking about how to problem-solve. So, I don’t know. Sometimes there’s no clocking out.”

Did Chip and Joanna Gaines almost split?

We’re counting down the hours until Fixer Upper: Welcome Home premieres on TV! Here are some of my favorite rooms for the season. Tune in tomorrow night at 9/8p CT on @magnolianetwork. ? #MagnoliaNetwork #FixerUpper pic.twitter.com/2ejPT4OPH5 — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) January 5, 2022

While speaking to People, Chip Gaines noted he and Joanna Gaines had their “challenges” through the years, but they could always come together for a solution. Chip told Access Hollywood that he didn’t feel divorce was an “option” for him and Joanna.

“I mean, throwing in the towel is not something that, honestly, ever even comes to mind,” the Fixer Upper star said. “And I would say that that happened pretty early in our relationship, where we just thought, that’s interesting, that divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us.”

“We’re not perfect, and we have issues and trials and errors, just like anybody, but I would say that it’s funny when you say ‘throwing in the towel’ … in fairness, I would admit, if we had considered that along the way, but relationally, we’re in it forever,” Chip continued.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.