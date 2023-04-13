Was Joe Alwyn Traveling With Taylor Swift for Her Eras Tour Pre-Breakup?

Superstar Taylor Swift hasn’t always had the best luck with romantic relationships, but that’s worked out well for her music career — some of her most popular songs are about heartbreak (and revenge). Prior to their recent breakup, her longtime Joe Alwyn didn’t seem to hinder her creative process, as he collaborated with her on her most recent albums.

Since Alwyn was so supportive of her career, was he traveling with Swift on her Eras tour before they broke up?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn | Christopher Polk/NBC/Contributor

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s romance was kept largely under wraps

The timeline of Swift’s relationship with Alwyn isn’t exactly clear, largely because she kept it private. We do know that they’d been together since 2016. They got together during a time when Swift was trying to stay out of the limelight after a clash with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and the backlash that followed.

According to Swift, she and Alwyn decided together to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Since she is one of the most universally recognized celebrities in the world, she felt the need to keep some aspects of her life private. While plenty of her songs are rumored to be inspired by Alwyn, she rarely spoke publicly about him.

Swift’s Eras tour is anything but private — her outfits, set list, and surprise songs have been the topics of daily discussions among Swifties. And considering her set spans three hours and includes a whopping 44 songs, there’s a lot to talk about!

Was Alwyn tagging along on the Eras tour?

Alwyn has an acting career of his own to consider. Of course, Swift never admitted if he was by her side on her tour since they kept things so private. But according to an insider who is a friend of the couple, Alwyn did come along when he could.

Before the breakup, the friend told People that Swift was “thrilled to have kicked off” her tour. The friend added that “she has rehearsed for months and was ready. She is in amazing shape. She loves connecting with her fans again.”

“Joe will travel with her when she can,” claimed the friend before the breakup. “They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career.”

Alwyn has his own work to do in 2023

While it’s sad the longtime couple broke up, Alwyn has plenty of projects to keep him busy.

According to his IMDB page, he’s still playing Sebastian on the BBC series Brideshead Revisited. It’s a mini-series adapted from Evelyn Waugh’s 1945 novel that follows Oxford undergraduate Charles Ryder and his complicated friendship with the wealthy Flyte family.