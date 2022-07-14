Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Second Baby

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are now a family of four. The couple welcomed their second child. Here’s everything we know so far about the celebrity parents.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s baby announcement

Representatives for Jonas and Turner told People magazine about the birth. The happy couple let the world know they had a girl. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the representatives told the publication.

Turner announced she was expecting her second child during an interview with Elle UK. She spoke to the publication about how meaningful motherhood is to her.

“It’s what life is about for me–raising the next generation,” Turner tells Elle. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Joe Jonas’ thoughts on fatherhood

Jonas shared how he felt about being a father after his first child, Willa, was born. During an interview with CBS This Morning, he told Gayle King that the pandemic allowed him to have quality time with his family. Since everyone was home, he was able to take a step back and soak it all in. Jonas was thankful to be able to slow down and enjoy the time.

“You know, I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring, and to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back,” Jonas tells King. “I’m so thankful and grateful.”

Jonas told People magazine he was feeling excited about becoming a father for the second time. “You really don’t know what to expect,” says Jonas. “I think [I’m] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I’m just excited. It’s such an amazing part of life.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding

Jonas and Turner were married in 2019. They chose to have their ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards, reports Elle. Turner tells the publication that she and Jonas randomly invited people who were at the awards show.

“We went around inviting random people we’d met at the awards and were like, ‘You can come, you can come…’ It was so wild. So fun. So awesome!” Turner tells Elle.

