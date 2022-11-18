John Bonham Once Explained Led Zeppelin’s Popularity in Just 60 Seconds

Led Zeppelin and The Beatles were pretty far apart musically, but they had at least one thing in common. Both bands achieved success quickly. The Fab Four’s first single made them nearly household names in England. Likewise, Zep’s 1969 debut album was a strong performer on both sides of the Atlantic. Led Zeppelin maintained their success for a decade despite never performing on TV. Drummer John Bonham once quickly explained why Led Zeppelin was so popular with music fans of the era in just 60 seconds.

John Bonham | Chris Walter/WireImage

Led Zeppelin rocketed to international popularity almost immediately

Guitarist Jimmy Page formed Led Zeppelin in the fall of 1968, the debut album hit shelves in early 1969, and the band toured Europe and North America extensively before 1970 rolled in. Page avoided disaster by naming his band Led Zeppelin over two terrible choices, and fans lapped it up.

Zep rose to prominence as The Beatles ended their run. It didn’t take long for Led Zeppelin to establish themselves as one of the most popular bands around. If the record sales and sold-out concerts didn’t prove it, then dethroning the Fab Four and being named Melody Maker’s top band in a 1970 fan poll did.

Bonham and Robert Plant appeared on the BBC show Nationwide in 1970 to discuss their band. Bonham needed just 60 seconds to explain why Led Zeppelin became so popular so quickly.

John Bonham explained Led Zeppelin’s popularity stemmed from meeting fans’ demand for deeper music

RELATED: Led Zeppelin Earned a $2 Million Paycheck for 1 Song Almost 50 Years After it Came Out

During his Nationwide interview (via YouTube), Bonham explained that Led Zeppelin’s popularity stemmed, in part, from their music lining up perfectly with what fans wanted:

“I think it’s changing. That’s the main thing. That’s why the awards have changed. The kids are changing, for a start, and so is the music. I think these days, the public, they’re coming to listen to what you’re playing and not just to look at you and see what you are. I remember when I went to see The Beatles, it was to look at them. You didn’t really bother with what you were listening to. Today, it’s not what you are, it’s what you’re playing.” John Bonham explains why Led Zeppelin was so popular

As the 1960s wore on, music fans’ tastes changed. Listeners who grew up with three-minute pop songs were more willing to sit for more experimental tunes, such as the Beatles song John Lennon said used one recording trick before anyone. The same goes for the heavier guitar style of players like Jimi Hendrix or Led Zeppelin.

The Fab Four broke through because they played music that differed from what came before it. Led Zeppelin did the same thing. Their interpretation of the blues mixed with psychedelia aligned perfectly with what fans craved as the 1960s transitioned to the 1970s. The fans wanted to hear something different, and that something was Led Zeppelin.

The same thing happened when punk emerged at the end of the 70s and Led Zeppelin tried to respond. It happened again when Nirvana took down 1980s hair metal with “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Zep had aces up their sleeve as they achieved worldwide dominance

RELATED: Jimmy Page Said 1 Led Zeppelin Riff Took Fans Out of Their ‘Comfort Zone,’ and We Hear His Point

Led Zeppelin played a style of music that set them apart from The Beatles and made them the most popular band going. Zep had some other aces up their sleeve as they achieved worldwide dominance.

First, Page made sure each band member had a chance to display their talents. The guitarist wanted to show off his skills, but he wanted his bandmates to do the same. The key to Led Zeppelin’s first album (and the others that followed) was that each performer had a chance to stand in the spotlight.

Also, Led Zeppelin went out to the fans. They connected with their audience by playing live, which The Beatles stopped doing midway through their tenure. One Zeppelin concert was torture for future rock star Brian May, but playing in front of the fans generated buzz that albums alone couldn’t.

John Bonham explained Led Zeppelin’s popularity came from meeting fans’ musical demand. Zep achieved worldwide fame by bringing their unique tunes to the masses.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.