John Cena Made $2.5 Million Salary for 3 ‘Trainwreck’ Scenes

John Cena is best known to fans worldwide as a professional wrestler who has enjoyed a long and successful career with the WWE. In recent years, however, Cena has embarked on a second career as an actor. He has appeared in everything from comedies to intense action flicks, proving not only his versatility – but his surprising skills as a comedic performer. One of Cena’s more minor roles was in the 2015 movie Trainwreck. While Cena earned a massive paycheck for the film, he was only in a handful of scenes overall.

What role did John Cena have in ‘Trainwreck’?

Trainwreck was released in 2015. Starring Amy Schumer and directed by Judd Apatow, the film was primarily a starring vehicle for Schumer, who had just risen to fame as one of the hottest talents in the comedic world. The film tells the story of a young woman named Amy, played by Schumer, who is used to her life as a promiscuous, heavy-drinking magazine writer. After she starts dating a surgeon named Aaron, played by Bill Hader, Amy is forced to reckon with her own nature and her desire to continue her relationship with Aaron.

According to IMDb, John Cena portrays a gym-addicted “bro” named Steven, who is involved in an on-again-off-again casual relationship with Amy. While Cena was only in the film for a few scenes, he proved to be a hilarious addition, with his portrayal of an emotional meathead cracking up viewers of all ages.

How much did Cena make for ‘Trainwreck’?

John Cena at the ‘Trainwreck’ New York premiere | Mike Pont/Getty Images

While it might not have been a surprise for fans to learn just how hilarious John Cena can be onscreen, the amount of money he made for just a few days of work is rather shocking. According to BuzzFeed, Cena made around $2.5 million for his work in Trainwreck. Considering that the wrestler-turned-actor only appeared at the very beginning of the film and only for a total of three scenes, that is an extremely impressive payday.

Even though he made a lot of money for Trainwreck, Cena genuinely enjoyed acting in the film. “I’ve been very much looking to do a comedy for quite some time. When you’re a WWE superstar you’re kind of stuck in the television world, and that’s where I was spending most of my time,” Cena told Screen Rant in 2015. “I was approached to audition for Trainwreck, but it wasn’t a sure shot though. Then I got asked back to do a table read with Amy and Judd and got cast in the movie from there.” He admitted that he had a lot of fun working with Schumer and Apatow, revealing “It’s a fun atmosphere to be a part of, this project especially. Working with Amy and Judd was fantastic and I would clock in and just laugh the whole day.”

What is John Cena’s net worth?

In the years since, John Cena has acted in several more movie projects, including Blockers, Bumblebee, and The Suicide Squad. He’s more than established his versatility as an actor – and along the way, he’s managed to rack up an extremely impressive net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cena has an estimated net worth of around $80 million. He’s accumulated a lot of his earnings from his work with the WWE, his numerous TV and movie projects, and his endorsement deals. With more projects on the horizon, Cena is likely to get richer in the years to come.

