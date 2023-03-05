Does John Corbett Have Children?

It was back in 2020 that John Corbett married Bo Derek after two decades together. The actors didn’t actually think that they’d ever tie the knot. However, after 2020 turned out to be difficult for people around the world due to the pandemic, the two of them decided that they wanted something good to come out of the truly difficult year.

Corbett and Derek seem pretty excited about the union, and after having been together for such a long time, they look back on their relationship with fondness. Fans everywhere are so happy for the couple, congratulating them on getting to experience everything that married life has to offer. It is obvious that Corbett and Derek have shared so much by this point, but there is still one question to be answered – does Corbett have any children?

John Corbett | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

A surprise wedding

The pair started dating all the way back in 2002, and according to People, they were instantly attracted to each other. The two of them were set up by agent Norby Walters when Corbett didn’t have anyone to take to an Oscar’s party, and she promised to get him a date.

They felt an immediate connection, and years later, when the former Sex and the City star was asked what he thought made for a good relationship, he answered by saying that he thought, “The secret is just enjoy being together.”

For years, the actors were adamant about being happy with the way things were, and neither really saw a need to get married until the time felt right. They surprised everyone when they secretly became husband and wife, and according to Extra TV, they even waited quite a few months before revealing the big news.

It was during an appearance on The Talk with Jerry O’Connell that Corbett flashed his new wedding ring and said, “Jerry, I can’t believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmastime we got married. Bo and I got married!”

Does Corbett have children?

A lot of famous couples get married, then immediately talk about expanding their family. So, does Corbett have any kids? Turns out, the answer is no. The two of them are happy just being together, living on a ranch in Santa Ynez, and while they may not be parents to any children, the couple does have two German Shepherds and four horses.

According to HITC, Corbett is 61 years old, and his wife is four years older, so it is unlikely that they will have children at this point. However, they have no regrets about any part of their courtship or marriage, and Derek says, “He’s full of life, full of joy. I became attracted to him, and I still am. We take things day by day, and I think we are still there.”

Has Corbett said anything about not having kids?

So, has the handsome actor ever said anything about not having children? Access reports that it was over a decade ago that Corbett actually did speak about the subject, saying that it was something he only thought about on occasion.

He and Derek may have waited a long time to officially become husband and wife, but the Northern Exposure actor wasn’t shy about revealing his thoughts. He said that he feels marriage is something that should happen if a couple plans of having a family. Corbett was pretty vocal, saying, “I think it’s a good thing to do to give that kid a foundation that feels stable.” So, what did he say about the possibility of having children with Derek? According to the actor, “We’re beyond that, I think. We’re beyond that having kids.”