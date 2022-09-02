Actor John Corbett has carved out an exciting, successful career. After getting his start in TV in the ’90s, he landed major roles in shows such as Sex and the City. He became a go-to for projects that required the services of an affable, charming leading man. These days, with Corbett reportedly returning to the Sex and the City universe, more fans are discovering his body of work and looking into his background. Discover John Corbett’s net worth and other upcoming projects.

How did John Corbett get his start in entertainment?

John Corbett attends the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Corbett was born in West Virginia in 1961. Raised in a working-class family, his first inclination to entertain others was through his music. He got his first guitar when he was very young. But after he graduated from high school, he set his sights on a career in factory work. According to IMDb, Corbett stopped working at the factory after injuring his back. After training to become a hair stylist, he landed a career in film and television acting.

Corbett first started getting acting jobs in the late ’80s, with small roles in shows such as The Wonder Years. In 1990, he got his big break with a leading role in the series Northern Exposure. Corbett acted in the series from 1990 until 1995, receiving praise from both critics and viewers alike.

What is John Corbett’s net worth?

By 2000, Corbett was an established television star. But when he landed a prime role on the red-hot HBO series Sex and the City, his star rose even higher. As Aidan Shaw, Corbett perfectly portrayed the character of Carrie Bradshaw’s down-to-earth furniture-crafting boyfriend. Fans loved Aidan, and the actor appeared on the show for several years, even reprising the role in the 2010 feature film sequel Sex and the City 2.

In addition to Corbett’s prolific career in television, he’s acted in a number of big movies, including My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Raising Helen. Corbett also hasn’t left his passion for music behind. Over the years, he’s released several studio albums, including a 2006 self-titled debut album and a 2013 release titled Leaving Nothin’ Behind. The actor has accrued a very successful net worth thanks to his various business ventures and projects. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Corbett has a net worth of around $9.5 million.

What is John Corbett doing now?

Now in his 60s, Corbett is still going strong. He’s made appearances in several recent movies, including 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise. However, it is Corbett’s latest project that could really see a career resurgence for the talented actor. Reports recently started swirling that Corbett would be reprising his role as Aidan Shaw in And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City reboot series for HBO Max.

Although it was widely reported that Corbett would be in the first season of the show, the actor never materialized, with Corbett later claiming that it was a “joke.” However, media outlets are reporting that not only will Corbett be featured in the upcoming second season of the series, but that he will have a significant role as well. It’s too early to tell if Aidan and Carrie will be reigniting their love affair, but fans of the beloved series certainly have a lot to look forward to.

