John Corbett to Reprise His Role in ‘And Just Like That…’ for Real This Time

Last year, John Corbett sent the internet into a tailspin when he announced he’d be reprising his role as Aidan Shaw in And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City reboot. Corbett even said he would appear in several episodes, leading fans of the original series down a rabbit hole of speculation. Corbett never did appear in the reboot and later admitted it was all a little joke. Now, though, as season 2 nears filming, Corbett is reportedly really signed onto the series.

The famed actor joked about Aidan Shaw appearing in season 1, but it didn’t happen

In April 2021, months before And Just Like That… season 1 began filming, John Corbett told Page Six that he would appear in the much-anticipated reboot. Fan reactions were split, with some excited about his involvement and others concerned that Aidan Shaw’s inclusion in the series inevitably meant another love triangle between Carrie, Mr. Big, and Aidan. It didn’t happen. As it turned out, Corbett was just having a bit of fun with reporters.

Sarah Jessica Parker recounted the situation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the chat, Parker revealed that Corbett called her to apologize for the joke. Parker said there he didn’t need to. She called the stunt “fun.” If we are being honest, it also served as a bit more hype for the remake. Not that it needed more.

John Corbett is reportedly set to appear in season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…’

Fans who were bummed about Aidan not appearing in season 1 of the Sex and the City reboot now have something to look forward to. According to Deadline, Corbett will reprise his role for season 2 of the HBO Max reboot, for real this time. According to the publication, Corbett won’t just be returning for a cameo, either; he’ll appear in multiple episodes.

Aidan Shaw and Carrie Bradshaw | Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers

While Deadline is reporting Aidan’s inclusion in the series, it isn’t 100% confirmed. Neither HBO Max nor Corbett have responded to requests for comment. Still, that isn’t surprising. If Aidan is going to show up for multiple episodes, it’s likely something the team behind the series wants to keep under wraps for as long as possible. What his storyline will be if he does appear, however, is anyone’s guess.

Sarah Jessica Parker as her ‘Sex and the City’ character Carrie Bradshaw in ‘And Just Like That…’ | HBO Max

When fans last left Aidan in Sex and the City 2, he was still married to a fellow furniture designer. They had three children, the first of whom was born before Sex and the City ended. Season 1 of And Just Like That… followed Carrie as she navigated her grief but ended with the sex columnist turned podcaster potentially finding love with her producer.

John Corbett’s inclusion in season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…’ makes a lot of sense

While Corbett was joking about appearing in season 1 of the HBO Max reboot, fans were so worked up about him appearing because his inclusion in the series made perfect sense. After the series opened with Mr. Big’s sudden death from a heart attack, the idea of Aidan Shaw returning to Carrie’s life made even more sense. Later in the season, when Miranda Hobbes blindsided her husband, Steve Brady, with a divorce, Aidan’s absence was again felt.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Corbett joining the cast for season 2 doesn’t just seem organic; it feels downright necessary. Aidan could serve as a shoulder to cry on for Steve and even a safe place for Carrie to land if the relationship that was hinted at early on in the series doesn’t pan out. The show’s writers will need to work out what to do with Aidan’s wife of many years, but surely they’ve got a plan.

Fans of And Just Like That… will likely need to wait a bit to find out just how Aidan plays into the series, or if he ultimately does. A serious shakeup at HBO Max had some fans concerned the series would be canceled. As it stands, nothing has changed. HBO Max still has the series greenlit for now. Michael Patrick King told Variety that filming would begin in the fall, and the series likely wouldn’t premiere until later in 2023.

