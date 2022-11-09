John Fetterman Admits ‘Below Deck’ Is His ‘Secret Shame’ – ‘I Enjoy ‘Below Deck Med’!’

The “secret” is out (or has been for some time) that US Senator-elect John Fetterman is a huge Below Deck fan and admits he can “nerd out” to the series.

Fetterman trounced Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 Pennslyvania senate race and in a 2020 interview, he came clean about his love for the nautical docuseries. But Fetterman’s Below Deck love makes sense. He ran on the platform of giving second chances and hard work. Fetterman didn’t go into detail about what exactly sucked him into the series but, like many fans, he described his Below Deck nights parked on the couch.

John Fetterman ‘admits’ he’s a ‘Below Deck Med’ fan

Fetterman and his wife are self-proclaimed Bravo fans and enjoy armchair quarterbacking on Below Deck nights. “If you want to see a boring big man on the couch at 9 p.m., sure. [Laughs.] I can nerd out on the difference between [Below Deck] Sailing Yacht and Mediterranean,” he told Glamour.

“It’s a secret shame of mine, for sure. My counterpart that ran in 2018 on the Republican side, we became friends and we both—and our wives—we watch it, and it’s like our secret shame together. We talk about episodes.” Not to “out” him, but Scott Wagner ran in 2018 – Below Deck is clearly bipartisan in a deeply divided country.

He also dished that Below Deck Med is also his jam, joking about how Bravo may be the conduit to bring the country together. “I don’t know, but I am taking a political risk by admitting that I enjoy Below Deck Med!” he added.

Gisele Fetterman: ‘Bravo, is there another channel’?

It looks like ice cream is also included in the Fetterman’s Bravo viewing nights. Fetterman snapped a photo of his wife holding a container of ice cream and joked on Twitter, “She’s *just* warming up*,” he wrote. Adding, “Judge her. *Quart NOT Pint.”

Gisele Fetterman returned with, “BRAVO … is there another channel?!” Sen. Fetterman replied, “There is. Or so I’ve heard.” A Twitter follower wondered if the couple was watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10. “Depends definition of watching,” he replied.

While the Fetterman’s may be devoted Bravo fans, Sen. Fetterman trolled Oz with another reality star – Snooki Polizzi from Jersey Shore. He posted a video of Polizzi telling Oz that New Jersey missed him and he could always return after his run in Pennsylvania. “And we’re all hot messes,” she said (via NBC News). “But I want to say best of luck to you. I know you’re away from home and you’re in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you. I just want to let you know I will not forget you.”

What makes ‘Below Deck’ so compelling to just about everyone?

Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain summarized why so many people fall in love with the series. “The numbers don’t lie,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet about Below Deck ratings. “I think what makes a show popular with viewers is relatability, and I think a show where people are doing a job is relatable. Because I would say the vast majority of viewers have to work for a living.”

“There’s workplace drama everywhere,” she added. “I mean, I think every single person, no matter where they work at some point is like, ‘Gosh, this should be a reality show if we had cameras here.’ We’ve all said it. I think that’s what makes a workplace reality TV so popular.”

“Below Deck does great numbers and I’m so happy and proud of it,” Chastain said. “I mean, there’s really no limit to how many oceans there are – I mean there is [laughs] – but I mean, it’s a true machine.”

