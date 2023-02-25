What Was John Forsythe’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

With roles in film, stage, and TV, actor John Forsythe enjoyed a career that spanned six decades. He grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and started working as a public address announcer for the Dodgers when he was 18. The smooth-spoken young man began acting after a suggestion from his father. Eventually, he became one of the most recognizable voices in TV thanks to the drama series Charlie’s Angels and the hit primetime soap Dynasty. Find out more about the actor, including John Forsythe’s net worth at the time of his death.

John Forsythe starred in ‘Dynasty’ and other TV series

John Forsythe on ‘Dynasty’ in 1983 | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Forsythe’s acting career began with small parts in movies for Warner Bros. and performances on Broadway.

His TV career took off in 1957 when he snagged the starring role in the CBS comedy Bachelor Father. The network canceled the series in 1962, so Forsythe returned to movies, including the first film made for television, See How They Run.

In 1976, the actor became the most mysterious voice on television in Charlie’s Angels. He narrated the show’s introduction with the words, “Once upon a time, three little girls went to the police academy, and they were assigned very hazardous duties. But I took them away from all that, and now they work for me. My name is Charlie.”

He played the unseen millionaire private investigator Charles Townsend in the hit series. Charlie’s identity was never revealed — his disembodied voice was heard only through a speaker. The show made Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson household names.

Forsythe followed Charlie’s Angels with another huge hit, Dynasty, where he played patriarch Blake Carrington for nine seasons. The primetime soap followed the oil-rich Carringtons and their personal and business dealings. His co-stars included Linda Evans and Joan Collins.

Later, the silver-haired actor starred in the NBC sitcom The Powers That Be.

What was John Forsythe’s net worth at the time of his death?

John Forsythe was 92 when he died in Santa Ynez, California, on Apr. 1, 2010. His cause of death was complications from pneumonia after a yearlong cancer battle. Forsythe’s net worth was $5 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports.

“He died as he lived his life, with dignity and grace,” his daughter Brooke Forsythe said at the time.

His Dynasty co-star Heather Locklear called him “a gentleman in every sense of the word” and a “gifted actor who knew the true meaning of being gracious and kind.”

In 2006, the Associated Press reported that the voice of “Charlie” had colon cancer. A Los Angeles hospital treated and released the actor. His cancer was said to be in remission at the time of the celebrity’s death.

The ‘Dynasty’ actor’s personal life included 3 marriages

John Forsythe married actor Parker Worthington in 1939. The couple had a son, Dall, but divorced shortly after.

His second wife was actor Julie Warren. Their marriage lasted 50 years until Warren died in 1994. The couple had two daughters, Page and Brooke.

Last, he married Nicole Carter in 2002. Their union lasted until his death.

The Dynasty star had six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition, Forsythe was an owner and breeder of thoroughbred racehorses. He was also a member of the board of directors of Hollywood Park Racetrack.