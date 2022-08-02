John Krasinski’s Kids Never Saw Any of His Movies Before ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

July’s DC League of Super-Pets ranks among the most anticipated summer movies by kids and parents alike. The film hosts an all-star voice cast with John Krasinski playing the Man of Steel himself. As it turns out, Krasinski’s kids have more to look forward to than just a good movie.

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ stars John Krasinski as Superman

When talking about the cast from DC League of Super-Pets, Krasinski jokes about sharing the spotlight with his superstar co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who plays the Man of Steel’s super-pet, Krypto. “At first, I was really excited to play Superman,” Krasinski tells Fallon, “until they made my dog bigger than me and somehow more handsome.”

Other stars involved in the project include Olivia Wilde as Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane and Keanu Reeves as Batman. Kevin Hart (Johnson’s now five-time co-star, Ghostbusters star Kate McKinnon, Orange is the New Black’s Natasha Lyonne, and Narcos: Mexico actor, Diego Luna play more of the titular super-pets.

John Krasinski has 2 kids with Emily Blunt

Actor John Krasinski attends the 19th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Easily one of Hollywood’s most adored couples, Krasinski and Blunt have been married since 2010. Krasinski has admitted to becoming enamored with Blunt after watching her in The Devil Wears Prada in 2006. In 2008, the two were introduced by a mutual friend and began dating shortly thereafter.

Krasinski and Blunt married in 2010 and welcomed their first child, daughter, Hazel Grace, in February of 2014. In 2016, the family of three became a foursome with the addition of Krasinski and Blunt’s second daughter, Violet.

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed that neither Hazel, now 8, nor Violet, now 6, had seen any of his movies before DC League of Super-Pets. When asked if his kids liked the movie, John Krasinski replies gleefully, “They loved it. They were laughing very, very hard.” He adds, “I think up until now, they didn’t believe I actually was in [show] business because they’ve never seen anything I’ve done.”

Krasinski is now in the Marvel Multiverse and the DC Universe

Krasinski is undoubtedly best known for his role as Jim Halpert from the beloved show, The Office. The show ran for nine seasons full of Jim pranking the overly-enthusiastic Dwight, surviving the oddball humor of his boss, Michael, and falling in love with Pam, the office receptionist.

Krasinski then became the face of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan in 2018. The same year, he made his directorial debut with A Quiet Place. Along with writing and directing the film, Krasinski also starred in the film alongside Blunt. He (and Blunt) then went on to star in A Quiet Place Part II in 2020 which Krasinski also wrote and directed.

And now, as if he wasn’t already super enough, Krasinski has entered both Marvel’s multiverse and the DC animated universe this year. Along with his DC League of Super-Pets gig, Krasinski debuted as Reed Richards (a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic) earlier this year with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Considering Krasinski’s multi-faceted success, it looks like Hazel and Violet are going to have a lot of catching up to do when they are old enough for a really long and impressive family movie marathon.

