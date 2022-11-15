Why John Lennon Didn’t Like the Beatles’ Suit and Tie Look at First

Brian Epstein became the Beatles’ manager, insisting that the band get paid more (and dress in suits and ties) for their gigs. Even if John Lennon didn’t like the idea of suits at first, he “went along” with it, according to his then-girlfriend Cynthia Lennon.

While still a teenager, John Lennon began writing and performing music with the Beatles. At the same time, Lennon began his relationship with college classmate Cynthia Lennon. In her 2005 memoir John, she detailed the early days of The Beatles, which included their first gigs.

Sometimes they would heckle the audience; other times they would stretch songs longer than their intended length. It wasn’t until Brian Epstein became their manager, she continued, that the group found structure.

In the beginning, Brian Epstein insisted the Beatles wore suits and ties for their live performances

After Epstein became the Beatles’ manager, he wanted them punctual, playing only their best songs in a short set. Additionally, they each wore a suit and tie while performing. This wasn’t easy for Lennon, as his then-girlfriend explained he was a nonconformist at the time.

“The boys went along with all this because they could see it made sense,” Cynthia Lennon wrote. “Paul was keen on the changes and George was happy to accept them. But it wasn’t easy for John. When Brian asked them to wear suits and ties John growled for days.”

“That was what the Shadows — a group John most despised — did,” she noted. “John felt it was selling out, that it wasn’t what the Beatles were about, but Brian knew it was necessary if they were ever to break out of the Liverpool scene.”

As their manager, Brian Epstein offered ‘symbolic discipline’ to the Beatles

In The Beatles: Get Back, the band prepared for their rooftop performance, even if George Harrison briefly left the Beatles. This was one of the last things the Beatles did before their official breakup in 1970. This was also one of their first endeavors since their manager died in 1967.

“Ever since Mr. Epstein passed away, it’s never been the same,” Harrison said.

“I mean, we’ve been very negative since Mr. Epstein passed away,” McCartney added. “And that’s why all of us, in turn, have been sick of the group. It’s [the] discipline we lack. We’ve never had discipline. We’ve had a sort of slight, symbolic discipline. Like Mr. Epstein.”

“You know, and he sort of said, ‘get suits on’ and we did… we were always fighting that discipline a bit,” he continued. “There really is no one there now to say ‘do it.’ Whereas there always used to be. Daddy’s gone away now, and we’re on our own at the holiday camp.”

