John Lennon ‘Did His Best to Disrupt the Class’ in College

Before becoming an award-winning musician, The Beatles’ John Lennon was disrupting college classes, complete with “wicked commentary” and cartoons of his fellow students. Here’s what Cynthia Lennon said of her then-boyfriend in the 2005 memoir, John.

John Lennon began writing and performing music while still attending college

Even before he was a Beatles member, Lennon pursued music with Paul McCartney and George Harrison. The artists performed under the band name The Quarrymen, with Lennon also attending college and beginning his relationship with his first wife.

John Lennon gave ‘wicked commentary’ when he was a college student

After grammar school, Lennon attended Liverpool College of Art, now a part of Liverpool John Moores University. The musician attended college with his ex-wife, Cynthia Lennon, then Cynthia Powell. In her 2005 memoir, John, Cynthia Lennon detailed her ex-husband’s school days, revealing some teachers specifically didn’t want John Lennon in their classes.

“It turned out that John hadn’t chosen to do lettering,” she wrote. “He’d been ordered into the class when most of the other teachers had refused to have him. He made it clear he didn’t want to be there and did his best to disrupt the class.”

“When he wasn’t teasing someone he’d give us a wicked commentary on the teacher,” she continued, “or provoke hoots of laughter with his cruelly funny and uncannily accurate cartoons of teachers, fellow students, or of twisted, grimacing, malformed figures.”

Lennon never graduated from college, instead choosing to pursue music with the younger McCartney and Harrison. With Ringo Starr on drums, the artists officially formed the Beatles.

John Lennon didn’t want to ‘grow up’ (but was also sick of ‘not growing up’)

Of course, Lennon went on to perform in one of the world’s biggest bands. Thanks to a songwriting partnership with McCartney, Lennon co-created songs like “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Hey Jude,” and “Twist and Shout.” Still, the artist felt suck in limbo — between wanting and not wanting to grow up.

“I don’t want to grow up but I’m sick of not growing up — that way,” Lennon said in a 1975 interview with Rolling Stone. “I’ll find a different way of not growing up. There’s a better way of doing it than torturing your body. And then your mind. The guilt! It’s just so dumb.”

“And it makes me furious to be dumb because I don’t like dumb people,” he added. “And there I am, doing the dumbest things … I seem to do the things that I despise the most, almost. All of that to — what? — avoid being normal.”

Even after the Beatles disbanded, Lennon continued to pursue his interest in music, creating the solo song “Imagine.” He even crafted songs with his second wife, Yoko Ono, including “Give Peace a Chance.”

