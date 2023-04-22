John Lennon Cheated on First Wife Cynthia Lennon With an Estimated 300 Women

John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia got together when they were teenagers. When The Beatles blew up, both of their lives changed forever. There was no going back. And at some point in the midst of the newfound chaos of being famous, John began to stray from his teenage sweetheart with a groupie or two… or 300.

John Lennon reportedly confessed to cheating on first wife Cynthia with 300 women

There always seemed to be women vying for John, and that only magnified times 10 when he became famous. Everyone from groupies to actors to journalists had taken their shots with the Beatle. According to The Love You Make by Peter Brown and Steven Gaines, only a few weeks prior to Cynthia discovering John with Yoko in their home he had confessed to all of his infidelities.

“John had confessed to dozens of infidelities committed during the eight years of their marriage, none of which she had suspected,” reads the book. “He claimed in his list of conquests the American folk singer Joan Baez, the English actress Eleanor Bron, the Evening Standard journalist Maureen Cleave, and American pop singer Jackie De Shannon, along with what he estimated at three hundred other girls in towns and cities around the world.”

When John met Yoko

THE BALLAD OF JOHN AND YOKO.

It’s just the story of us getting married, going to Paris, going to Amsterdam, all that. It was very romantic.

Gibraltar was like a little sunny dream. I couldn’t find a white suit – I had sort-of off-white corduroy trousers and a white jacket. Yoko… pic.twitter.com/q3Em7R1Ffr — John Lennon (@johnlennon) April 14, 2023

John and Yoko first met in 1966 at an art gallery in London — Yoko was showcasing her project “Unfinished Paintings and Objects.” At the time, she was seven years older than John, married to film and art producer Anthony Cox, and had a daughter. The two started spending more and more time together over the course of the next two years. Cynthia grew suspicious of Yoko when she began calling John at seemingly all hours of the day and night.

How John and Cythia’s marriage ended

Though John had been with an estimated 300 women since he married Cynthia, only one made him want to leave his marriage. In the two years he spent getting to know Yoko, he fell in love.

EVERYBODY’S GOT SOMETHING TO HIDE EXCEPT ME AND MY MONKEY

It was about me & Yoko. Everybody seemed to be paranoid except for us two who were in the glow of love. 'What is SHE doing here at the session?' We just happened to want to be together all the time.https://t.co/djjaUUysP4 — John Lennon (@johnlennon) April 3, 2023

But the marriage didn’t actually end until Cynthia found John in their home with Yoko after returning from a vacation. They were casually sitting in the kitchen in robes (Yoko in Cynthia’s) surrounded by piles of dirty dishes at 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

When Cynthia entered the kitchen, the musician said: “Oh, hi.”

All Cynthia could muster was what she was originally going to say to John upon arriving home from her trip: “We were all thinking of going out for dinner tonight. We had breakfast in Greece and lunch in Rome, and we thought it would be lovely to all have dinner in London. Are you coming?”

John replied: “No thanks.”

For Cynthia, this was the last straw. She packed her things and left and the two divorced later that year.

The following year, John married Yoko at the British Consulate Office in Gibraltar. After, the couple famously participated in their “bed-in” for peace, where they stayed in the Amsterdam Hilton Hotel and invited press over to discuss the Vietnam War. They were together until John was shot in 1980.