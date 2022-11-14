John Lennon and Paul McCartney Had ‘Always Been Competitive’ According to Lennon’s Ex-Wife

Most hits by The Beatles were written by the duo of Paul McCartney and John Lennon. Still, even when they were teenagers, the two musicians had “always been competitive,” according to Lennon’s then-girlfriend, Cynthia Powell.

John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney created music as the Quarrymen

With an inside perspective on the band, John Lennon’s ex-wife, Cynthia, detailed her experience with the artists. Lennon and McCartney began co-writing music as teenagers, first appearing in the Quarrymen with George Harrison.

Paul McCartney and John Lennon were ‘competitive’ according to Cynthia Lennon

McCartney and Lennon agreed to credit each other on original songs, with Cynthia Lennon noting the importance of their musical partnership. Still, there were some differences between the artists, as noted in the 2005 memoir John.

“John and Paul had always been competitive,” Cynthia Lennon wrote. “Although the other band members — and the audience — knew that John was the group’s leader, Paul wanted to be involved in all the decisions, whether they were about which venue to play or which songs to use. The two sang alternatively on stage and each had his own style.”

“John exuded pent-up energy and sexuality, strutting and pacing the stage with his head tilted back as if he was looking down his nose at the crowd… Paul was also energetic on stage, but his style was more seductive than John’s,” she noted. “He wooed the crowd, made friends with them, and the girls loved his big eyes and baby face.”

Cynthia Lennon added that Paul McCartney did the best with girls, but her then-boyfriend didn’t mind — each of them drew the attention of fans. Eventually, they piqued local business owner Brian Epstein’s curiosity. He became the rock band’s manager, maintaining his role until he died in 1967.

After McCartney’s official 1970 statement regarding the Beatles’ breakup, the band members pursued solo endeavors. Lennon released music with his second wife, Yoko Ono, including “Give Peace a Chance” and “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

McCartney released “FourFiveSeconds” and “Wonderful Christmastime.” Even if they stopped recording as the Beatles, they maintained respect for one another. That is, until Lennon was shot and killed in 1980.

“What happened was we heard the news [of Lennon’s death] that morning and, strangely enough, all of us… the three Beatles, friends of John’s… all of us reacted in the same way. Separately,” McCartney said, according to Express.

“Everyone just went to work that day,” he continued. “All of us. Nobody could stay home with that news. We all had to go to work and be with people we knew. Couldn’t bear it. We just had to keep going. So I went in and did a day’s work in a kind of shock.”

