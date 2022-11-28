John Lennon Signed Autographs at the Hospital After His Son Was Born

John Lennon was the father of Julian Lennon — even if his fame with the Beatles impacted their relationship. Here’s what Cynthia Lennon said about John Lennon’s short trip to the hospital in her 2005 memoir.

John Lennon and Cynthia Lennon had a son together — Julian Lennon

John Lennon (of the Beatles) and his wife Cynthia Lennon with manager Brian Epstein | Stan Meagher/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In 1962, John and Cynthia Lennon got married after an unexpected pregnancy. In 1963, their first child, Julian Lennon, was born.

With Cynthia Lennon’s mother away in another country and John Lennon on tour with the Beatles, Cynthia Lennon was alone in the hospital when she gave birth to her son.

Cynthia Lennon detailed John Lennon’s visit to the hospital

Busy with the Beatles, Lennon didn’t get a chance to visit his wife and son until 3 days after his birth. Cynthia Lennon described their reunion in her 2005 memoir, John. There were only complications because of John Lennon’s rising star power, which extended to the hospital.

“John arranged for me to be moved into a private room; he knew that both he and I might attract unwelcome attention if I stayed in the public ward,” Cynthia Lennon wrote. “It was wonderful to see him, but privacy was impossible.”

“My room had a window onto the corridor outside, and when word got out that he was there, dozens of patients and staff gathered with their noses pressed to the window,” she continued. “The room felt like a goldfish bowl and it was obvious John couldn’t stay long. He hugged me and signed dozens of autographs on his way out.”

Cynthia Lennon added that she was “disappointed” at the short visit — her husband was still on tour with the Beatles and returned to work after seeing his son. He wouldn’t return home for another week.

This physical and emotional distance was a common theme throughout their relationship, as Cynthia Lennon shared that John Lennon wouldn’t even change his son’s diapers. Even if John Lennon continued touring and traveling, the two remained married until 1968.

Julian Lennon had ‘mixed feelings’ hearing about people’s love for his father

As noted in Julian Lennon’s foreword for John, his father spent most of his time working. After the finalized divorce from Cynthia Lennon, he spent time with his second wife, Yoko Ono, living in New York with her after the Beatles’ breakup.

“Growing up as John Lennon’s son has been a rocky path,” Lennon wrote. “All my life I’ve had people coming up to me saying ‘I loved your dad.’ I always have very mixed feelings when I hear this. I know that Dad was an idol to millions who grew up loving his music and his ideals.”

“But to me, he wasn’t a musician or a peace icon, he was the father I loved and who let me down in so many ways,” he added. “After the age of five, when my parents separated, I saw him only a handful of times, and when I did he was often remote and intimidating.”

