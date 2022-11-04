John Lennon Was Starstruck at a Party Even Though He Was ‘the Most Famous Person in the Room’

John Lennon and Elton John attended a party in the 1970s for Dean Martin’s son. When John told Lennon about the party, he was thrilled. The selling point for Lennon wasn’t the birthday boy but a different guest. When Lennon heard that Elizabeth Taylor would be there, he knew he wanted to go. He was struck by how charming she was when he spoke with her.

John Lennon | Harry Benson/Express/Getty Images

John Lennon was excited to attend a party where Elizabeth Taylor was a guest

Lennon and John became good friends in the 1970s. John informed Lennon of Ricci Martin’s birthday party and invited him and his girlfriend, May Pang, to come along.

“The party was to be held at the home of Martin’s estranged wife, Jeanne, and the guest list included Elizabeth Taylor,” Pang wrote in her book Loving John. “John was very excited. ‘I’ve never met Elizabeth,’ he said. ‘I’m dyin’ to go.'”

Pang said that when they first got to the party, she and Lennon tried to find people they hadn’t met before. Lennon was a celebrity, but he liked meeting other stars.

“While we looked over the crowd, everyone was busy staring at us,” Pang wrote. “Even though John always liked to meet really famous people, he was still the most famous person in the room.”

He was starstruck by the actor

Pang and Lennon circulated the party talking to people, but he was focused on meeting Taylor.

“We slowly made our way through the house, chatting with whoever approached us,” Pang wrote. “‘Where’s Elizabeth?’ John asked. ‘I want to see Elizabeth.'”

Pang said that the room went still when Taylor eventually walked in.

“Forty minutes after we arrived, Elizabeth Taylor sailed into the room,” she wrote. “The party stopped dead while everyone turned to stare at her. There was a star! I was surprised to see how small she was, because everything about her was larger than life.”

Even Lennon and John, two big celebrities, were starstruck.

“Like teenage boys, John and Elton nervously approached her,” Pang wrote. “She beamed when she saw them. ‘Oh,’ she said, ‘I’m so pleased to meet you.’ John and Elton responded to her genuine delight. They both did their best to amuse her. She laughed merrily at their lines and threw in a number of her own.”

When Lennon and Pang left the party, they discussed how much they had enjoyed speaking to Taylor.

“On the way home John and I talked about how much we had liked Elizabeth Taylor,” Pang wrote. “‘She’s not rock ‘n’ roll,’ said John. ‘She’s not liked us. She comes from another school. We get crazy as we get older. She’s been trained to deal with things.'”

John Lennon met David Bowie at the same party

At that same party, Taylor introduced Lennon to David Bowie.

To celebrate David Bowie's Birthday here's a great piece about how John and David met. Long Live Bowie! ⚡️

“When David Bowie arrived, she seized his arm and said, ‘David, do you know John?'” Pang wrote. “‘No, but I’ve always wanted to meet him.’ Bowie flashed his bright smile at John. There was a look of genuine admiration in his eyes. John, who found Bowie’s music fascinating, was very cordial. David had great charm and was also very funny.”

Later in the night, Lennon and Pang found Bowie and Taylor in deep conversation together.