Why John Lennon’s ‘Cold Turkey’ Was Widely Banned in the U.S.

John Lennon said his song “Cold Turkey” “never got off the ground.”

John said this revealed something negative about society.

“Cold Turkey” was actually a minor hit.

One of the most controversial classic rock songs from the 1970s was John Lennon’s “Cold Turkey.” The song was banned on multiple radio stations in the United States. Subsequently, John said the ban revealed something negative about society.

What some listeners believed John Lennon was promoting in the lyrics of ‘Cold Turkey’

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono is an interview from 1980. In the interview, John was asked about “Cold Turkey.” “‘Cold Turkey’ is self-explanatory,” he said. “It was banned again all over the American radio, so it never got off the ground. They were thinking I was promoting heroin, but instead … They’re so stupid about drugs!”

John discussed the role of drugs in society. “They’re always arresting smugglers or kids with a few joints in their pocket,” he said. “They never face the reality.”

John Lennon said people weren’t asking the right questions about drugs

John felt the issue of drugs was complex. “They’re not looking at the cause of the drug problem,” he opined. “Why is everybody taking drugs? To escape from what? Is life so terrible? Do we live in such a terrible situation that we can’t do anything about it without reinforcement from alcohol or tobacco or sleeping pills?”

John didn’t want to sound didactic. “I’m not preaching about [drugs],” he said. “I’m just saying a drug is a drug, you know. Why we take them is important, not who’s selling it to whom on the corner.” Notably, John said the song was divisive when he played it during a London concert. “We did ‘Cold Turkey’ and ‘Don’t Worry, Kyoko,’ and half of the audience just walked out ’cause it got really far out,” he recalled.

How ‘Cold Turkey’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

Despite bans, “Cold Turkey” became a minor hit in the United States. It reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, remaining on the chart for 12 weeks. John released “Cold Turkey” on the compilation album Shaved Fish, which hit No. 12 on the Billboard 200, staying on the chart for 32 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Cold Turkey” became an even bigger hit in the United Kingdom. There, the track reached No. 14 and stayed on the chart for eight weeks. Meanwhile, The Official Charts Company says Shaved Fish hit No. 8, lasting 29 weeks on the chart.

“Cold Turkey” was a modest hit even if John criticized the reaction to the song.

