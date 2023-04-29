John Lennon’s Parents Forced Him to Choose Between Them When He Was Five

John Lennon’s parents met at a park one afternoon. Lennon’s mother (Julia) made fun of his father (Freddie)’s hat and the rest was history. But when Julia got pregnant and eventually gave birth to John, Freddie was off at sea, only to return when John was five. And when Freddie returned, he had plans to leave again, this time with John.

Nine-year-old John Lennon and mother Julia Lennon | Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images

John Lennon’s father showed up after being gone for five years

When Fred finally arrived home, he explained his five-year absence. He claimed he’d gotten drunk at a stopover in New York and didn’t make it back before the ship left dock, according to The Love You Make by Peter Brown and Steven Gaines. He was arrested and then remanded to a ship heading to North Africa. On that ship, he was accused of stealing a liquor bottle on board. When they docked, he was once again arrested. When he was let go, he became involved in selling black-market stockings and actually made a ton of money. But Julia wasn’t impressed with his earnings and wanted a divorce. She’d met someone new while Fred was away and wanted to marry him instead.

Freddie tried to run away with little John Lennon

Fred Lennon, father of John Lennon | P. Felix/Express/Getty Images

Fred told Julia he’d think about a divorce. But first, he requested to take John on a trip with him so he could get to know him. Julia felt wary about the trip but conceded. She thought her son should know his father. But Fred never intended to return with John. He planned to go to New Zealand and start a new life there. But just before he and John boarded the freighter, Julia showed up to get her son back.

Amidst an argument about who should get to keep John, Fred proposed that Julia come with them to New Zealand so they could all live together. Julia was against the idea. She just wanted John back.

John Lennon’s parents let him decided who he wanted to live with

Getting nowhere in their argument, the former couple decided to let their son decide. They called him into the room and Fred said, according to TLYM: “I’m going to New Zealand, and your momma’s going back to Liverpool. Now, who do you want to go with? Your momma or with me?”

Little John chose his father. Julia had just left when she heard her son screaming “Mummy! Mummy! I’ve changed my mind!” He burst out of the house to catch up to his mom.

Fred Lennon didn’t hear about or see his son again until he became one of the most famous people in the world.

Though John chose Julia, it was her sister Mary Elizabeth Smith (or Mimi) that would ultimately raise John. Shortly after Fred left, Julia once again became enamored with going out at night (something she used to do before having John).

Mimi and her husband George were the closest things John had to parents.