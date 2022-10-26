John Lennon’s Son Had ‘Mixed Feelings’ Hearing People Loved His Father

John Lennon is known for his whirlwind romance with Yoko Ono. Before marrying the visual artist, though, Lennon was married to Cynthia Lennon for several years, even having a son with his first wife. Here’s what Julian Lennon said about his relationship with his father — and hearing that people were fans of the Beatles.

John Lennon had a son with his first wife Cynthia Lennon

He appeared as a songwriter and vocalist for the Beatles. John Lennon was also a husband to Cynthia Lennon, with the couple getting married in 1962 (and officially separating in 1968). Together, they had a son, Julian Lennon, born in 1963. He grew up to be a musician, sharing a close relationship with his mother.

Julian Lennon describes growing up with his father as a ‘rocky path’

After allegedly turning down interviews following John Lennon’s death, Cynthia Lennon wrote about her experience with the Beatles (and her life with her ex-husband) in the autobiography John, released in 2005. This came with a foreword by Julian Lennon.

“Growing up as John Lennon’s son has been a rocky path,” Lennon wrote. “All my life I’ve had people coming up to me saying ‘I loved your dad.’ I always have very mixed feelings when I hear this. I know that Dad was an idol to millions who grew up loving his music and his ideals.”

When Julian was born, the Beatles were already international superstars. In 1966 the band debuted Revolver and in 1968, they released their self-titled album, also known as the White Album by listeners.

“But to me, he wasn’t a musician or a peace icon, he was the father I loved and who let me down in so many ways,” he added. “After the age of five, when my parents separated, I saw him only a handful of times, and when I did he was often remote and intimidating.”

Lennon concluded that growing up, he longed for “more contact” with his father but “felt rejected and unimportant in his life.” That’s not to say John Lennon didn’t spend time with Julian, as some pictures appear with the two together. Julian Lennon later recalled fond memories with the Beatle.

“[My] relationship with dad was very few [and] far between, really,” he told BBC (as transcribed by Rock and Roll and Garage.) “There are fond flashes of memories. I just remember sitting on a roof with him before mom and dad separated, looking at the sun going down.”

Cynthia Lennon and John Lennon officially separated in 1968, with John Lennon marrying Yoko Ono shortly after.

Did John Lennon and Yoko Ono have children?

After marrying Yoko Ono in 1969, the couple had one son — Sean Taro Ono Lennon, who grew up to be a musician and artist. Lennon remained married to Ono until he was shot and killed in 1980.

