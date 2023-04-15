John Lennon’s Son Shared the 2 Songs from His Dad’s Solo Career That ‘Amaze’ Him

Julian Lennon recently turned 60, making him 20 years older than John Lennon at the time of his death. Julian was only a teenager when John was killed, but he could always remain connected to his father through his music. While reflecting on the memories of his dad, Julian shared two songs from John Lennon’s solo career that continue to amaze him.

Julian remembered his last moments with his father

Julian Lennon | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Julian and John had a complicated relationship. Julian is the first son of the “Imagine” singer with his first wife, Cynthia Lennon. The pair got divorced, and a few years later, John moved to New York with Yoko Ono, where they had his second son, Sean. Julian went a long time without seeing his father, but John did make an effort to rekindle their relationship in his final years.

“Dad and I had been getting on and speaking a lot more on the phone, you know, when I was sort of 15, 16 and 17,” Julian said via Express. “I just remember that as being the last kind of moments (I spent with him), listening to him being extremely happy in a happy place, and doing what he loved, and the music that he played me at that particular point, Starting Over, and some of the other album tracks. I was very happy for him and looking forward to seeing him again. Anyway, in another dimension.”

Julian Lennon remains amazed by 2 John Lennon songs

In his solo career, John Lennon was best known for his introspective songwriting with lyrics that fully displayed his emotions and views. His first album, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, was full of personal tracks, like “Mother” and “God”, that gave listeners an uninhibited vision into John’s thoughts on his mother and religion. Julian said these two tracks “amaze” him precisely because of their “directness” and “rawness.”

“One of the things that I’d learned from his solo work was that directness, that rawness. I mean it was heart-stopping stuff in many respects because it was so truthful. Those two songs, ‘Mother’ and ‘God’, they really amaze me. He manages to kind of, encapsulate all of his feelings about philosophy and religion and life and The Beatles and he kind of sums it all up in this way that I don’t think any artist could do it… It’s really an amazing tune.”

John Lennon’s death was a major loss for his family and the music industry, but his kids have kept his musical spirit alive. Julian made his debut with Valotte in 1984. The album succeeded, reaching No. 20 in the U.K. and No. 17 on the U.S. Billboard 200. The debut single, “Too Late for Goodbyes”, was a top 10 hit, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, he has released six albums, including 2022’s Jude.

Sean has also dipped his toe into music, beginning his music career in the late 1990s. However, Sean has been a part of several industries, including the movie industry, where he has produced and composed the scores for several movies.