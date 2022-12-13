John Lennon’s Vocals on ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ Disappointed Producer Phil Spector

In 1971, John Lennon released “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” The song, which he recorded with Yoko Ono and the Harlem Community Choir, allowed Lennon to channel antiwar sentiment into a popular holiday song. It has become a Christmas classic, but the song’s producer, Phil Spector, wasn’t completely satisfied with Lennon’s vocals. He scolded Lennon for not being able to hit the high notes.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono | Frank Barrett/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

John Lennon recorded ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ in 1971

In the fall of 1971, Lennon recorded “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with the Plastic Ono Band. Spector produced the record, and when Lennon first played him the song, he noticed a striking similarity between it and the Paris Sisters’ “I Love How You Love Me.” Spector had also produced that song and immediately noticed that Lennon had borrowed heavily from it.

“I like quoting from old songs but you get into such trouble with copyrights,” Lennon told Uncut in 1971, per The Guardian. “It’s a drag.”

In some ways, the song was also inspired by another Christmas classic, though not because Lennon admired it. Lennon explained that he wrote “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” because he “was sick of ‘White Christmas,'” the Irving Berlin song.

Phil Spector wasn’t happy with John Lennon’s vocals on ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’

Ono and Lennon recorded the vocals with the Harlem Community Choir, a group of 30 children. Their contributions lend an angelic quality to the song, but Spector was concerned about Lennon’s vocals. He reportedly sounded “wheezy” and was “unable to hit the high notes.” Frustrated, Spector told him, “Yoko’s out-singing you, John.”

Spector could see a clear cause of Lennon’s weak vocals. While he was attempting to record, he was also smoking cigarette after cigarette.

“He’s smoking his a** off while he’s singing,” Spector told everyone in the booth, shaking his head.

Ultimately, though, the song was a success. While it did not chart well in the US on its 1971 release, it performed well in the UK in 1972. Since then, it has been re-released a number of times and covered by multiple artists.

Spector and Lennon had a complicated relationship

Spector and Lennon continued to work together over the years. During Lennon’s lost weekend phase, the time they spent together in the studio recording Rock’ n’ Roll was dangerously chaotic. They had to find a new studio after someone smashed a bottle of alcohol on the main console, and Spector reportedly fired a gun at some point. Spector then told Lennon he wouldn’t give him the tapes without money. Lennon eventually had to sue to get the recordings.

INSTANT KARMA!

I wrote it in the morning on the piano, went to the office & sang it. I thought, ‘hell, let’s do it!’ We booked the studio, Phil Spector came in & said, ‘how do you want it?’ I said, ‘y'know, 1950’s but now.’ And he said, ‘right!’ & Boom! I did it in about 3 goes. pic.twitter.com/b2TUSROE7P — John Lennon ☮️?️ (@johnlennon) October 9, 2022

Related Phil Spector Tied Up a Raging John Lennon in Order to Subdue Him

“It started in ’73 with Phil and fell apart,” Lennon told Rolling Stone in 1975. “I ended up as part of mad drunk scenes in Los Angeles and I finally finished it off on me own. And there was still problems with it up to the minute it came out. I can’t begin to say, it’s just barmy, there’s a jinx on that album.”