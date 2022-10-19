John Mulaney Proves to Be the Baby Whisperer With Son Malcolm

John Mulaney proved to be the victor in the battle against the “second nap” when his son Malcolm tried to forgo sleep and play instead.

Girlfriend Olivia Munn posted that Malcolm, who is nearing his first birthday in a few months, is trying to power through the day, giving up that valuable second nap. Most infants will take two, two-hour naps per day, which – truthfully– gives their parents that all-important break.

What Mulaney and Munn are experiencing is pretty typical, but Munn was happy to report that after her best efforts to get her son to sleep, Mulaney was the one to coax him into a nap.

Olivia Munn needs help when her son Malcolm dropped his 2nd nap

Munn posted a video of her adventurous infant crawling away. She looks exhausted and her Instagram caption reflected her mood. “He’s too young to drop the second nap and I’m too tired for it to happen. How do I get him to nap?????” she wrote. Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth said her infant son is doing the same thing. Welteroth’s son is younger than Malcolm, born in late April.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney | Gotham/GC Images

Munn’s Instagram post was filled with plenty of comments from parents who experienced the same, common phenomenon. But she also received loads of advice, ranging from ideas on how to get Malcolm to sleep to why the baby is giving up the second nap.

John Mulaney to the rescue

Munn also showed a video of Malcolm exploring his toys as she was desperate for him to sleep. “Malcolm vs. second nap. Malcolm wins!” she wrote in a video she shared on her Instagram story. Adding, “While Malcolm wins the battle of the second nap, I’m over here with chapped lips and autoimmune breakouts. Also, I should brush my hair.”

But finally, Munn posted an update of her son asleep in his crib. “John got him to sleep!” she wrote. Mulaney and his son definitely have a sweet bond. He posted a photo holding Malcolm upright, so he “stood” and the twosome are wearing matching outfits. “For someone who can’t stand he kinda looks like he is standing,” Mulaney captioned the photo he shared on Instagram. Also, Munn shared that “daddy” was Malcolm’s first word.

John Mulaney loves being a father to Malcolm

Mulaney shared his wonderment and love for his son. Like many new parents, he and Munn seem to be reconnecting with the small joys in life. Mulaney recently described his first Father’s Day and the perfect simplicity of the day.

“He got me a plethora of gifts,” Mulaney joked during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it’s in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending.”

Malcolm and Munn have often joined Mulaney on his multi-city standup tour. “Malcolm loves being on tour,” he said. “He loved Saratoga Springs. He loved the Westin in Buffalo.” Adding how adorable it was to watch Malcolm gaze at a faux fireplace with glowing logs at one of the hotels.

“He sat down and goes, ‘This is what I’m talking about.’ He was so mesmerized,” Mulaney joked of his son’s reaction.

