John Mulaney’s Son Someday? He Recalled Being an ‘off Putting Strange Child’ Who Loved Frank Sinatra

Comedian John Mulaney‘s son may end up being a chip off the old block, especially if he suddenly aspires to be a grown man in the 1950s.

In an interview with Conan O’Brien, Mulaney recalled his childhood, sharing that he carried a briefcase to school, loved Frank Sinatra, and embraced everything that had to do with retro culture. So is this what Mulaney could be in for when his infant son Malcolm heads off to elementary school?

Johny Mulaney loved Frank Sinatra as a child

Mulaney loves Frank Sinatra and recalled how his father took him to a concert for his birthday. “For my 11th birthday, I went to see Frank Sinatra live,” Mulaney told O’Brien on CONAN on TBS. “And it was amazing. He came out and he was old. Because it was 1993 and he was born, you know, 93 years before that.”

John Mulaney | Gotham/GC Images

“And Frank Sinatra junior was the conductor,” he added. “And he also cleaned his windshield. But at one point during the concert and when I say concert, I mean the 40 minutes that he sang, Frank Sinatra went ‘I gave my son, Frank Junior a job as the conductor of my orchestra.’ We all applaud. He goes, ‘Yeah, I gave him a job so he wouldn’t sit around the house smoking dope!'”

Mulaney recalled his father saying, “Oof!” And he added, “I love Sinatra. And yes, it was weird. I think I found his greatest hits album in a pile of records and started listening to it.”

He also carried a briefcase to school and pretended to shave

Beyond his love of Frank Sinatra, Mulaney recalled being a quirky child. “I was an off-putting strange child. I carried a briefcase that same year at school,” he recalled. O’Brien laughed wondering if Mulaney paired his briefcase with a little bowler hat. “No, but I’m not kidding, I carried a briefcase to school,” Mulaney shared.

O’Brien wondered if Mulaney was “beaten horribly” for the briefcase. But thankfully, “I was in a sheltered enough environment where it was OK,” he replied. “I would put my briefcase up on my desk and then open it and take out my homework. It was very odd. And I would put shaving cream on my face like a man would shave, but then I would just wipe it off.”

O’Brien wondered why Mulaney would fake shave and carry the briefcase to school. “Just as now, I wanted to be a man in 1951,” Mulaney deadpanned.

John Mulaney’s son is already becoming a little comedian

When John Mulaney’s son was born, he couldn’t help but make a joke. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” he posted on Christmas Eve 2021. “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal.”

But as Malcolm grew, Mulaney and girlfriend Olivia Munn are seeing funny glimpses of their son’s sense of humor. Mulaney recently taught his son how to say “ahhh” after taking a drink. Malcolm’s reaction ended up having his parents laughing.

Mulaney and Munn also discovered their son’s gut-busting laugh too. Munn captioned a sweet video of Mulaney and Malcolm together. “When he squeezes his eyes shut from laughing so hard,” she wrote.