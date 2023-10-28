John Stamos' first marriage ended in divorce in 2005, and he had a lot of feelings about his ex for years. He admitted to thinking she was "the devil" in the wake of their divorce.

John Stamos has remarried, welcomed a child, and has had success in his career again in recent years. Those high points, however, came after some dark moments. In his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, Stamos delved into the early 2000s when his marriage to Rebecca Romijn came to an end. In the book and interviews since, Stamos has admitted to thinking Romijn was “the devil” and absolutely hating her for a long time.

John Stamos recalled thinking that Rebecca Romijn was ‘the devil’ in the wake of his divorce

John Stamos and Rebecca Romijn were married for just five years when they announced their split in 2004. Their divorce was finalized the following year. In his memoir, Stamos recalled “hating” his ex-wife for years. It wasn’t all about the divorce, though. Stamos said that he felt “emasculated” during the marriage because his career was stagnant, and Romijn’s was skyrocketing. Stamos elaborated on his thought process a bit more. He noted that the media’s narrative that Romijn left him because of his lack of career success didn’t help his outlook.

Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos | Chris Weeks/WireImage

Romijn moved on with Jerry O’Connell, whom she married in 2007. The couple have two children. Stamos took a bit longer to settle down again. He tied the knot with Caitlin McHugh in 2018. Their only child was born in 2018.

Rebecca Romijn was not told about John Stamos’ memoir in advance

While Stamos seems to have accepted he was just as much to blame for the end of his marriage as Romijn; he is not looking to extend an olive branch. Stamos appeared on The Howard Stern Show recently and discussed his feelings about the divorce. He also revealed he and Romijn hadn’t spoken since the breakup.

Stamos apparently also didn’t offer her a heads-up about the explosive memoir. According to Fox News, Romijn learned that Stamos was releasing a biography at the same time as the public. Jerry O’Connell, Romijn’s husband, told Access Hollywood that the couple didn’t get a heads-up about the book. He then declined to discuss Stamos, Romijn, or their failed marriage further, insisting it was his wife’s story to speak on. Romijn has yet to issue a public statement.

Romijn isn’t the only one that Stamos spoke about with some residual venom. Stamos also accused Tony Danza of sleeping with his girlfriend in the 1980s. Danza has opted not to comment on the allegations. The woman in question, model Teri Copley, has responded, though. She told People that she and Stamos had broken up when he “caught” her in bed with Danza. She said she recalls wondering why Stamos was in her home when they had already ended the relationship. She offered no further comments on the actor’s memoir.