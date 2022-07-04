‘John Wick 4’ Actor Praises Working With Keanu Reeves, ‘He’s Really Down to Earth’

Even though Keanu Reeves is known for killing many people in his movies, almost no one has a bad word to say about the guy. He always commits to a role and he appears to be a really sweet person to work with. One John Wick 4 actor says that she was amazed by the commitment Keanu Reeves puts into a movie and that he’s a really “down to earth” person.

Keanu Reeves is returning for ‘John Wick 4’

John Wick has become the most surprising action franchise that’s currently still going. Keanu Reeves stars as John Wick, an assassin who went into retirement but was pulled back in after a group of thugs broke into his house, stole his car, and killed his dog. Since then, John got his revenge, but it brought him back into the world of assassins who are out to claim the bounty on his head.

The John Wick movies have become incredibly popular due to their amazing action sequences and brutal kills. Each subsequent film manages to up the ante with new sequences that introduce things like motorcycle ninjas wielding swords and lethal attack dogs. Reeves is reprising the role for a John Wick 4 and a John Wick 5.

‘John Wick 4’ actor says Reeves is wonderful to work with

One new addition to the John Wick 4 cast is Rina Sawayama, a Japanese-British singer-songwriter who is making her theatrical debut as a new character named Akira. In an interview with Metro, Sawayama shared her experience of working with Keanu Reeves on John Wick 4 and calls him “down to earth.”

“Keanu just has such an ordinariness about him – he’s really down to earth,” Sawayama said. “He’s someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he’s a family member. He just has a great presence, he has a calming presence around him.”

Sawayama also states how stunned she is by the commitment Reeves puts into the role and that he does all of his own stunts.

“My favourite memory is looking over to him while we were both training in the same gym and being like, ‘F**k!’ That was one of my faves – [training] was just so brutal” the singer explained. “I loved sharing that moment with him – we were both like, ‘This is horrible.’ But I can’t compare to what he’s done – he’s in the whole movie and I am in a portion of the movie. I don’t know how he does it – he does all his own stunts!’

Sawayama says Reeves helped her get into character

Reeves is a veteran actor who has been a part of iconic movies like The Matrix, Speed, and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. He has plenty of experience and wisdom that he can lend to younger actors. Sawayama says Keanu Reeves did just that when they were working on John Wick 4.

“The process of getting into character was awesome though and having someone like Keanu really on your side, looking after you and making sure you’re alright felt great,” Sawayama told Metro.

John Wick 4 is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

