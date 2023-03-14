‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Movie Review: Keanu Reeves Takes High-Octane Action to Another Level

The John Wick franchise allows the action set pieces to be the star, empowering long takes that allow the audience to take in its sheer brutality. Each installment pushes further down on the pedal, and each time we think that it’s to the metal, we’re proven it actually goes further. John Wick: Chapter 4 once again exceeds expectations, delivering seemingly impossible levels of adrenaline-pumping action that must be seen to be believed.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ fights higher up the food chain

Keanu Reeves as John Wick | Murray Close/Lionsgate

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) continues his journey tracking down The High Table, which is the all-powerful head of the system that wants him dead for his crimes. Beyond his actions, he’s the face of failure that they refuse to allow to survive, while he simply wants a way out of this life for good.

An old friend of John’s named Caine (Donnie Yen) is pulled into the situation, tasked with killing “The Boogeyman.” However, he’s not the only heavy hitter around. He’ll have to face some of them in his pursuit of freedom by tracking down Marquis (Bill Skarsgård). John will have to accomplish the impossible if he hopes to live another day without having to look over his shoulder.

Fighting for what’s worth dying for

John Wick: Chapter 4 demonstrates the full extent of the damage its title character did to the system. He’s keeping in shape, remaining in the shadows until it’s his time to strike. However, John isn’t so naive to think that one kill will mean the end to all of his troubles. Nevertheless, he’s determined to keep up this dance of death until he’s found the path to the end of his suffering. John finally finds it, but it’s not going to be easy or painless, even for the likes of him.

The High Table was a looming danger that is only now truly stepping into the light in a big way. Acting as judge, jury, and executioner, John isn’t the only powerful figure pushed into a corner. Continental Hotel owner Winston (Ian McShane), Tracker (Shamier Anderson), and Caine are just a few other figures with stakes in this game, with their entire lives resting in the hands of The High Table. However, it’s simultaneously establishing increasingly volatile relationships, testing just how far The High Table’s power really stretches.

Screenwriters Michael Finch and Shay Hatten use John Wick: Chapter 4 to further examine the theme of how its characters put their lives on the line for what they deem most important. Family, freedom, and money are the most prominent, as they punch through waves of enemies with sheer will and determination. The franchise at large drives this home, but this sequel brings it all to a head.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ raises the bar for action set pieces

Donnie Yen as Caine | Murray Close/Lionsgate

John Wick: Chapter 4 spans a diverse group of genres, blending action, comedy, drama, and even Western into an epic revenge saga. Its anime and video game influences are clear through director Chad Stahelski’s hyper-active style and Dan Laustsen’s sleek cinematography.

This installment sees John facing his most dangerous foes yet. He once again finds himself overwhelmingly outnumbered, but he meets his match with individual dangers who can fight on John’s level, if not exceed it. Stunt coordinator Scott Rogers makes a bombastic return, choreographing the most bonkers fight sequences ever to hit the silver screen. Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richards’ bumping electronic score only further embellishes these scenes.

Stahelski makes his most ambitious film to date, expanding his roster of characters, all while still centering it around Reeves’ title character. Yen, Skarsgård, and Anderson fully commit to the bit, never taking it too seriously. Some of these new characters overshadow him in his own story, diminishing the weight of his victories and failures. There’s a lot of compelling world-building going on, but John’s story feels a tad rushed. The nearly 3-hour runtime is a lot, but the pacing is relatively smooth.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is a high-octane kick to the head that once again raises the bar in the most ridiculous, over-the-top, and violent ways. It’s a rip-roaring good time at the movies.

John Wick: Chapter 4 unloads into cinemas on March 24.