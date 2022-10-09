A Johnny Cash Superfan Bought the Singer’s Beloved Ojai Valley Home for $55K Over the Asking Price

For some, no price is too high to own a piece of a legend. That seems to be the case for one Johnny Cash superfan who recently went above and beyond to lay claim to the country music star’s rural home in Ojai, California.

Originally listed for $1.795 million in June of 2022, the undisclosed buyer quickly swept the home off the market. They paid $55,000 over the asking price for a final purchase price of $1.85 million dollars.

Johnny Cash’s Ojai getaway

Built in 1961, Cash’s Ojai home was intended as a retreat for him and his family but ended up being wrought with discontent. Cash was married to his first wife, Vivian, at the time. The pair had four daughters, but the family was rarely together within the home’s walls.

“Cash often escaped to Lake Casitas, where he explored his love of fishing, booze, and drugs — a combination that made him a fixture for the local police,” reports All That Is Interesting. “Most notably, Cash set off a forest fire in the area during one of his drunken stupors, which led to a hefty fine of $82,000.”

The “Walk the Line” singer was also rumored to set up amplifiers on his hillside and give unexpected concerts for the town.

In 1966, Cash and Vivian divorced. The property remained in Vivian’s name until she later sold it. Then, the country singer married June Carter, and the pair moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where the elaborate stories continue, including one that involved Kris Kristofferson landing a helicopter on Cash’s yard.

Johnny Cash’s Ojai home has maintained much of the singer’s style

Much like Cash, the home has a rugged country appeal while maintaining a classic, understated design. With five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 4,500 square feet of living space, the home sprawls across its six-acre hillside location but feels remarkably cozy.

Cash was notably involved with all the home’s details during its construction, a fact undoubtedly valued by the new owner who remains anonymous but is identified as “a fan” by Architectural Digest.

The home features his and her’s master suites, with Cash’s complete with a curved brick fireplace, a built-in turntable mounted to the wall, and his famous black commode.

Original built-in cabinets line the kitchen, and the living room is rustic with dark iron chandeliers, another curved fireplace, and wood-paneled walls. Most notably, the home’s study is untouched since Cash lived there. It’s where the “Ring of Fire” singer wrote many of his songs at the peak of his career.

The home also boasts an intercom system, BBQ area, pool, pool house, and corrals — all with views of the surrounding hills and the town of Casitas Springs.

Other celebrities who own homes in Ojai, California

With its easy access to LA yet faraway feel, Ojai and the surrounding county of Ventura attract many stars. Other famous residents of the area include Britney Spears, who owns a 20-acre ranch in the area, and Tom Selleck whose property includes a 20-acre avocado farm, according to Ranker. Anthony Hopkins, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Ellen Degeneres have also called the Ojai area home over the years.

Additionally, Hawkeye’s Hailee Steinfeld hails from Ventura county and owns a home in Thousand Oaks as does Melrose Place star, Heather Locklear.

While the neighborhood may not be the same without the sounds of Cash’s impromptu concerts streaming down the hillsides, the magic certainly remains in rugged, star-studded Ojai, California.

