Johnny Depp Just Landed His First Gig After Trial vs. Amber Heard, and It Has Nothing To Do With Acting

Johnny Depp remains busy as he rebuilds his career after his defamation trial against Amber Heard. The court ordered Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star isn’t just sitting and waiting for that money to come in. While touring behind his new album, Depp landed a lucrative gig that has nothing to do with acting and everything to do with French cologne.

Johnny Depp skipped the verdict reading in the Amber Heard trial to begin a music tour

Depp lost when he sued a British newspaper for libel, but he didn’t care to stay for the jury verdict in the trial he won vs. Heard. He flew to England instead, which was permissible, but a Heard spokesperson blasted him anyway.

Depp’s first movie after the Heard trial could be the French movie Jeanne du Barry. The film is still looking for funding, but he’s attached to the project. Depp’s reason for heading to Europe at the end of the trial didn’t have to do with the movie. Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck and Depp released a new album, and the pair toured Europe in June and July to promote it.

The European tour led to Depp landing a new gig that has nothing to do with acting and everything to do with his celebrity.

Depp signs seven-figure deal to remain spokesperson for Christian Dior’s Sauvage cologne

Depp reportedly lost out on millions of dollars when Disney dropped him from Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Warner Bros. also distanced itself from him after he starred in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

As Depp’s movie roles dried up, the Dior fashion house stood by him.

As Depp wrapped up his tour with Beck, representatives from Dior attended the finale in Paris and awarded him with a new contract to endorse its Sauvage cologne. Depp previously served as the face of the scent, and now he’s back on board with a multi-year deal with a salary in the seven figures, as MovieWeb reports.

Depp’s positive Dior news comes on the heels of him settling a lawsuit that had nothing to do with Heard or his former business partners. Now, we’ll have to wait and see if he returns to his iconic role as Jack Sparrow.

Will Depp return as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is developing a sixth Pirates movie, per IMDb, but will it involve Depp?

The early stages of the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie don’t include Depp reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. It’s early in development, and the star could be asked to return, but the potential for bad PR, the need to take the franchise in a new direction, and Sparrow’s solid ending in Pirates 5 are reasons he should not return.

If Depp doesn’t return as Jack Sparrow on the big screen, he’s at least back in the role for Disney in a unique way. And as he looks to build his movie career again, Depp has some Dior cologne money to fall back on.

