Johnny Depp Just Added Another Movie to His Comeback Plans

Johnny Depp sued ex-wife Amber Heard, won his defamation trial against her, and saw the judge and jury award him $10.35 million in damages. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has spent more time waging legal battles recently — he settled a lawsuit that had nothing to do with Heard shortly after winning the trial — but now he’s on the comeback trail. In addition to starring in a French film, Depp’s comeback plans include a high-profile movie he just added to his schedule.

Johnny Depp stars in the French movie ‘Jeanne du Barry’ and re-ups as cologne spokesperson

Depp hit the road to tour with guitar legend Jeff Beck just days after his trial vs. Heard ended. Then he returned to his Captain Jack Sparrow role in a unique way and re-upped as the spokesperson for the Christian Dior cologne Sauvage for one of his first gigs after the trial.

Before he and Heard entered the Virginia courtroom, he was slated to star in the French movie Jeanne du Barry. The film also stars Maïwenn (the Diva in The Fifth Element) in the title role, Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard, and Noémie Lvovsky. Maïwenn directs, and Why Not Productions is financing. The film was in pre-production during Depp’s trial, but as of Aug. 16, 2022, it’s filming in and around Versailles, France, per IMDb. The film tells the story of a peasant who rises to become a mistress of the French king.

Jeanne du Barry will be Depp’s first on-screen role after his trial vs. Heard, but he just added another project to his comeback plans.

Depp’s comeback includes directing ‘Modigliani’ for producer Al Pacino

Robert Downey Jr. lobbied for Depp to act in Sherlock Holmes 3, but that was just talk. One major step on Depp’s comeback won’t be in front of the camera.

The Hollywood Reporter indicates Depp will direct a biopic movie about Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani, who worked mostly in France during his lifetime. The 1997 movie The Brave, which starred him and Marlon Brando, was the last time Depp directed a feature film.

Al Pacino serves as a producer, while Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski share screenwriting duties, per THR. Depp’s IN.2 production company will help produce the movie. Casting could happen soon, with filming set to begin in Europe in the spring of 2023. Andy Garcia starred as Modigliani in a 2004 movie examining the painter’s life, according to IMDb.

Depp’s net worth hit nine figures thanks to his hit movies

After nearly four decades as a movie star, Depp has turned in several memorable performances. He has a few misguided choices that became some of his worst-rated movies, but he also has some all-time classics to his name.

Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Hunter S. Thompson, and Gilbert Grape are some of his most prominent roles. And we didn’t even list Jack Sparrow, Sweeney Todd, and Sir James Matthew Barrie in Finding Neverland, roles that brought Depp Academy Award nominations.

His longtime stardom helped boost Depp’s net worth to an estimated $100 million before the defamation trial started. There’s a chance legal fees sapped his bank account and decreased his net worth, but Depp’s comeback trail just got a little bit longer with Modigliani.

