Johnny Depp Made More Than $50 Million Salary for Less Than 7 Minutes in ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Johnny Depp is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Despite the public defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean star remains a fixture in entertainment. In fact, he’s earned a lot of money for small gigs. Despite appearing in just a few minutes of Alice in Wonderland, Johnny Depp made a salary of $50 million.

Johnny Depp’s role as the Mad Hatter in ‘Alice in Wonderland’

In 2010, Disney released Alice in Wonderland, a live-action reimagining of the animated classic. Directed by Tim Burton, the movie stars Depp alongside Anne Hathaway, Mia Wasikowska, and Helena Bonham Carter.

The film follows Wasikowska’s titular character. In Underland, she crosses paths with Depp’s Tarrant Hightopp. He helps her on her quest to end the Red Queen’s (Bonham Carter) reign of terror by restoring the White Queen (Hathaway) to her throne.

On their way to the Red queen’s court, Tarrant lets himself be captured by the Red Queen’s guards instead of Alice, allowing her to fulfill her mission. He then manages to escape execution by working for the queen, making hats.

Johnny Depp took home a hefty salary for ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Depp is said to have taken home a whopping $50 million for his role in Alice in Wonderland, as reported by Telegraph. Given that the film’s duration is 108 minutes and Depp’s role is a little shy of seven minutes, his payout stands among the highest in Hollywood for a seemingly very short on-screen time.

According to a BuzzFeed report, this isn’t the only time Depp made out with a big paycheck for little (or no) work. The three-time Academy Awards nominee earned $16 million for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, even though his part was recast. Mads Mikkelsen took on the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

Johnny Depp’s acting career and net worth

Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal World Premiere of Alice In Wonderland held at the Odeon Leicester Square on February 25, 2010 in London, England. | Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Depp’s acting career has definitely had its highs and lows. The Sweeney Todd star had a great start in his career, eventually racking up a net worth of $650 million. However, his net worth currently stands at $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. So how did the actor lose so much money?

The 21 Jump Street actor’s career maintained an upward trend for decades. However, his lavish lifestyle and reports of his management group misusing funds were said to have set him back millions of dollars, as reported by Reuters.

Depp’s personal life and multiple legal issues, including unpaid taxes, cost him over $100 million, as detailed by Variety. Of course, the greatest pitfall in his career came following his relationship with Heard. After she penned an op-ed alleging sexual abuse and domestic violence, Depp went to court.

This almost cost him his career. He lost multiple deals in Hollywood, including a Disney contract worth millions of dollars. Following his victory in the defamation suit against Heard, Depp’s career seems to be in the process of a rebound. Only time will tell if he’ll recover all that he lost.

