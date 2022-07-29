Johnny Depp’s New Album Is Receiving Brutal Reviews From Critics Who Call It a ‘Dull Display of Colossal Self-Pity’

In the aftermath of Johnny Depp‘s highly publicized legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor is receiving yet another wave of criticism following the release of his latest rock album, 18. Johnny Depp’s album is a collaboration his close friend, guitarist Jeff Beck. Despite the support Depp received from many fans during the trail, it seems the new album wasn’t enough to win over critics.

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck: How they met and when they started making music together

Depp and Beck’s friendship supposedly dates back to 2017. The duo met inside Beck’s dressing room at one of his shows, per Daily Record. They started playing music together in 2019 before COVID hit.

During Depp’s surprise guest appearance at Beck’s Royal Albert Hall concert back in May, Beck spoke on his unexpected bond with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. He told the audience that Depp had “come knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since”.

After winning his defamation suit, Depp joined Beck on stage for the remainder of his U.K. tour. The pair’s first official music collaboration was a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation,” which they released in 2020. 18 marks Beck and Depp’s first full album together.

Per Beck’s website, the legendary guitarist explained the record’s title: “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”

Development of ‘18’ and critical reception to the album

18 debuted on July 15, and so far it has earned less-than-positive reviews from music critics. It consists mostly of cover songs — including Dennis Wilson’s “Time,” the Everly Brothers’ “Let It Be Me,” and the Beach Boys’ “Caroline, No.” The record only has two original songs written by Depp: “Sad Motherf*****’ Parade” and “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.”

With lyrics like “Erased by the same world that made her a star/ Spun out of beauty, trapped by its web,” it’s clear Depp drew inspiration from his experience being blacklisted in Hollywood. Unsurprisingly, this didn’t exactly impress critics — many of whom interpreted Depp’s lyrics as “self-pitying” and “juvenile.”

The Guardian described the record as a “dull display of colossal self-pity.” Editor Michael Hann wrote of the album: “18 is an uncomfortable listen, frequently giving the sense of Depp taking revenge.” He continued:

“18 is a peculiar and hugely uneven record. And it would be a peculiar and hugely uneven record even if Depp had never been near a courtroom in his life.”

The Sydney Morning Herald also gave 18 a scathing review. And it slammed the album for its “tainted” and “worthless” take on cancel culture. While recognizing that Depp is a talented musician who “can hold a note sufficient to keep the melody recognizable,” culture editor Warwick McFadyen said of 18: “It has nothing to say. It comes and goes with nary a touch to the senses and hence to the soul.”

American Songwriter was slightly more sympathetic in its review of 18. Author Lee Zimmerman praised Beck for being “​​brilliant as always, his guitar being an elegiac expression of his verve and versatility.” But Zimmerman said of Depp’s presence: “The ambition is admirable, but a schizophrenic quality pervades the effort overall.”

Johnny Depp’s recent legal battle with Amber Heard

Depp won his defamation suit against Heard back in May after six weeks of grueling legal drama. Depp took Heard to trial after he claimed the Aquaman actor had done irreversible damage to his career by accusing him of abuse in a bombshell op-ed she published in The Washington Post in 2018.

On June 1, the jury reached its verdict. It awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard received $2 million in damages in her countersuit.

18 certainly released at a good time for the actor, whose supporters enthusiastically rallied around him during the trial. Depp also recently announced his band, The Hollywood Vampires, will be going on tour around Europe next summer. So he’s not planning on stopping his music career anytime soon, despite what critics have to say.

