Johnny Depp Reportedly Sent Text Messages to Marilyn Manson About Amber Heard’s ‘Sociopathic Behavior’

Johnny Depp reportedly sent text messages to Marilyn Manson about Amber Heard, and what he wrote aligns with what the Aquaman star’s lawyer said about Depp’s friendship with the shock rocker. Here’s what the actor allegedly texted Manson, and what Heard’s lawyer said about the two men.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson have been friends for years

Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp have been friendly for years, ever since the “Sweet Dreams” singer appeared on Depp’s 1987 TV show 21 Jump Street (per Nicki Swift). Manson has attended the actor’s movie premieres, and Depp has performed with the musician on stage at his concerts.

Manson is even the godfather to the actor’s daughter, model Lily-Rose Depp. Manson is godfather to the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s daughter Lily-Rose. The two men got matching tattoos, which Manson described to Rolling Stone as art featuring “Charles Baudelaire, the flowers of evil, this giant skeleton thing” on their backs and the words “no reason” on their wrists. Depp even gifted Manson a house once after the musician mentioned that it was nicer than the home he had purchased just one week before.

Fans have pointed out troubling similarities between Depp and Manson. Amber Heard has famously accused Depp of sexual assault and other physical violence. And in February 2021, Evan Rachel Wood accused Manson, her former partner, of sexual abuse.

Johnny Depp sent Marilyn Manson text messages about Amber Heard

Over the weekend, thousands of pages of documents pertaining to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case were unsealed. Among the documents were text messages exchanged between Marilyn Manson and Depp, in which the actor mentioned Heard’s “sociopathic behavior.”

In a 2016 text, Manson allegedly wrote (per The New York Post), “I got an amber 2.0,” and, “Lindsay just puled an amber on me…please delete,”

Depp reportedly responded, “I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behavior…it is f***ing real my brother!! My ex-c*** is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!!”

Then Manson, seeming to reference a 2016 incident where the police were called to Depp and Heard’s Los Angeles apartment, wrote, “I got a serious police amber type scenarios with L’s family. I’m f***ing stressing. I don’t know if you are back but I need asylum somewhere because I think the cops might be headed my way.”

Amber Heard’s lawyer claimed the two men went on drug binges together

During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case, the Aquaman star’s lawyer questioned Depp about his drug-fueled friendship with Marilyn Manson.

Entertainment Weekly reported in April that Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, asked the actor about recreational substance use with the musician. Depp said, “Yes, we drank together and we’ve had cocaine together maybe a couple of times.”

Rottenborn pressed, “Pills, right, with Marilyn Manson?”

Depp replied, “Um, I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much,” sparking laughter among some spectators at the trial.

The lawyer also presented text messages between Manson and Depp from September 2012 to illustrate the actor’s heavy alcohol and drug use.

“I use marijuana… a lot!!!” read one text message from Depp. “The pill and the plant stuff keep me calm and detached.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

