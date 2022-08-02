Johnny Depp’s Attorneys Wanted Amber Heard’s Nude Photos Used Against Her In the Trial, Court Documents Reveal

Thousands of pages of documents pertaining to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial were recently released, and fans are seeing another side of the actor’s case against his ex-wife. Depp’s attorneys wanted to use nude photos against the Aquaman star during the trial. Here’s what we know about the court documents and Heard’s intimate pictures.

Johnny Depp recently won his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

In February 2019, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over a December 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post. Heard painted herself as a victim of sexual violence and domestic abuse, strongly insinuating that Depp was her abuser.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also claimed that he had been the one who was abused by Heard and that her allegations had resulted in him losing work, including Disney declining to cast him in future projects.

In August 2020, Heard countersued Depp, alleging that he had harassed her and attempted to have her fired from Aquaman and L’Oreal. The highly-publicized Depp-Heard trial took place in Fairfax County, Virginia from April 11, 2022, to June 1, 2022. Ultimately, the jury found Heard’s op-ed piece to be false and malicious, and Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Heard (the punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 due to a limit imposed by Virginia state law).

For Heard’s counter-suit, she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and zero in punitive damages from Depp.

Johnny Depp’s attorneys wanted to use Amber Heard’s nude photos against her in court

Over the weekend, over 6,000 pages of documents pertaining to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case were unsealed. One of the documents revealed that Depp and his attorneys tried to use several pieces of personal information and evidence against Heard, including nude photos (per Newsweek).

Four matters that were determined “irrelevant personal matters” that “should be excluded” from the trial included: Heard’s nude pictures, Heard’s sister Whitney’s reality show video, Heard’s and Whitney’s romantic history, and Heard’s “brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp and Mr. Depp attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort.”

Many fans are saying on social media that Depp’s intention to use the naked photos constitutes “revenge porn,” particularly since the actor knew the trial would be televised.

The actor sent Marilyn Manson text messages about his ex-wife

Besides the intent to use Amber Heard’s nude photos, another surprise from the newly released documents were details of Johnny Depp’s friendship with Marilyn Manson. The two men exchanged several text messages about Heard’s “sociopathic behavior.”

Manson allegedly wrote in a 2016 text to Depp (per The New York Post), “I got an amber 2.0,” and, “Lindsay just puled an amber on me…please delete,”

“I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behavior…it is f***ing real my brother!!” Depp reportedly texted back. “My ex-c*** is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!!”

Then the shock rocker referenced a 2016 incident when the police were called to Depp and Heard’s Los Angeles apartment. “I got a serious police amber type scenarios with L’s family. I’m f***ing stressing,” Manson texted. “I don’t know if you are back but I need asylum somewhere because I think the cops might be headed my way.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

